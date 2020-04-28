Bill Belichick's Dog Nike Seeing Spike in IG Follows After Viral NFL Draft Video

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Nike Belichick, an Alaskan Klee Kai owned by New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Linda Holliday, temporarily took over his co-owner's job Friday when he sat in the eight-time Super Bowl champion's chair during the NFL draft:

Nike has apparently become a very popular dog since ESPN captured that virtual draft moment, as Holliday told ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t TMZ Sports) that his Instagram account following ballooned from around 1,000.

As of Tuesday evening, Nike has over 16,100 followers.

Nike has been in the spotlight before, with CNBC releasing the following report a few years ago:

Belichick even offered a scouting report on Nike when asked by reporters Friday, per Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal:

Belichick, Nike and the rest of the Pats' decision-makers made 10 selections Friday and Saturday, a list that includes Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger, Michigan linebacker Josh Uche, Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings and UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi.