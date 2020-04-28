Bill Belichick's Dog Nike Seeing Spike in IG Follows After Viral NFL Draft Video

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 29, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots speaks with the media during a press conference after being defeated by the Tennessee Titans 20-13 in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Nike Belichick, an Alaskan Klee Kai owned by New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Linda Holliday, temporarily took over his co-owner's job Friday when he sat in the eight-time Super Bowl champion's chair during the NFL draft:

Nike has apparently become a very popular dog since ESPN captured that virtual draft moment, as Holliday told ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t TMZ Sports) that his Instagram account following ballooned from around 1,000.

As of Tuesday evening, Nike has over 16,100 followers.

Nike has been in the spotlight before, with CNBC releasing the following report a few years ago:

Belichick even offered a scouting report on Nike when asked by reporters Friday, per Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal:

Belichick, Nike and the rest of the Pats' decision-makers made 10 selections Friday and Saturday, a list that includes Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger, Michigan linebacker Josh Uche, Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings and UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi.

Video Play Button

