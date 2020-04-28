Jameis Winston on Saints Contract: That's Like a Harvard Education in QB School

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2020

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 17: Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shakes hands with Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints after the game on November 17, 2019 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Will Vragovic/Getty Images)
Will Vragovic/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints announced Tuesday the signing of Jameis Winston to a one-year contract for the 2020 NFL season, and the veteran quarterback spoke about embracing a backup role on his new team behind future Hall of Famer Drew Brees.  

"That's like a Harvard education in quarterback school," he said on Instagram Live regarding the team's quarterbacks and coaches, per Greg Auman of The Athletic. "I wanted to put my ego aside."

He added: "[There] was no better position than to be in the same room with someone I've really looked up to, someone I've admired since I've been playing this game in Drew Brees."

He also said he sees his time in New Orleans as a stepping stone in his career, calling it a chance to "prepare for when my next opportunity presents itself."

That means being a backup in New Orleans, a role he's ready to embrace.

"I've done some great things with the Bucs. I'm going to miss being a starting quarterback," he said. "But you never know what happens."

Video Play Button

Winston, 26, was destined to be signed as a backup this offseason after throwing 30 interceptions and completing just 60.7 percent of his passes last season. While he also threw for 33 touchdowns and 5,109 yards, his inconsistency led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a disappointing 7-9 record, and his up-and-down play throughout his career made the quarterback position a need for the organization.

It filled that need by signing six-time champion Tom Brady. And now Winston is off to New Orleans to learn under a legend in his own right in Brees. 

But Teddy Bridgewater was the backup in New Orleans last year and was forced into starting duty after Brees injured his thumb. Bridgewater went 5-0, throwing for 1,384 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions, and he turned that into a three-year, $63 million deal with the Carolina Panthers this offseason that included $33 million fully guaranteed.

Winston obviously won't be hoping for Brees to get hurt, but he'll be hoping his stay in New Orleans benefits his career in the same way it did Bridgewater's. 

