NHL Free Agents 2020: Latest Predictions for Robin Lehner, More Top Goaltenders

John Locher/Associated Press

Over the last three seasons, Robin Lehner has played for four teams. His latest switch came in February, when he was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to the Vegas Golden Knights.

So, it's easy to see why the Swede could be seeking some stability this offseason when he's set to hit the free-agent market.

Lehner is one of the top goaltenders who should be available, and he'll likely have numerous suitors if he can't work out a deal with Vegas before becoming an unrestricted free agent. He's been a solid player the last few seasons and will still only be 29 when the 2020-21 season begins.

Here are some predictions for where he and several other top goaltenders will land this offseason.

Robin Lehner

In 2018-19, Lehner enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career in his lone year with the New York Islanders. He had a .930 save percentage and 2.13 goals against average over 46 games, winning both the Jennings Trophy and Masterson Trophy.

He has been solid again this season, posting a .918 save percentage and 3.01 goals against average in 33 games for Chicago. He then won all three of his games with Vegas, recording 78 total saves and allowing only five goals.

It's possible those three games will be the only ones Lehner plays for the Golden Knights if the 2019-20 season doesn't resume. Vegas may not be able to offer him as big of a deal as some other teams, especially considering it will pay fellow goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury $7 million each of the next two seasons.

That means Lehner will likely be on the move again, and one potential landing spot could be the Detroit Red Wings.

Although Detroit is in rebuilding mode, it could give the netminder some stability, a decent salary and the opportunity to play frequently. So, it would seem to be a fit for both sides for at least a few seasons.

Prediction: Lehner signs with Detroit

Braden Holtby

Nick Wass/Associated Press

It seems unlikely Braden Holtby is going to be back with the Washington Capitals in 2020-21.

Rookie Ilya Samsonov has emerged as the Caps' likely starter for the future, which means Washington should look for a more affordable option than Holtby to serve as its backup in the net.

However, the 30-year-old remains a solid player who should draw plenty of interest when he becomes a free agent.

There are a number of veteran goaltenders about to hit free agency, and with the uncertain salary-cap situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Holtby may not get the big long-term deal he might want.

Consequently, that could allow a team such as the Vancouver Canucks, who may need to replace Jacob Markstrom (another soon-to-be free agent), to come to an agreement with Holtby.

A two-time All-Star who helped Washington win the Stanley Cup in 2018, Holtby has a .916 save percentage and 2.53 goals against average over 10 NHL seasons, all with the Capitals.

He could form a strong tandem with 24-year-old Thatcher Demko, who should continue to get better as he gains experience.

Prediction: Holtby signs with Vancouver

Jacob Markstrom

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

Over the last five seasons, Markstrom has developed into a strong goaltender for the Canucks. During that span, he has a .914 save percentage and a 2.73 goals against average in 222 games (213 starts).

However, his time in Vancouver could be coming to an end after he was traded there from the Florida Panthers in March 2014. It's turned out to be a beneficial move for both Markstrom and the Canucks, but they could opt to go a different way when free agency arrives and the 30-year-old is likely to be pursued by numerous teams.

The Chicago Blackhawks should be looking to add a goaltender this offseason, and it would make sense for them to try to bring in the Swede.

Chicago's starter, Corey Crawford, is still playing at a high level, but he's now 35, so it could benefit both him and the team to have a talented goalie to pair with him. Crawford wouldn't have to play as many regular-season games and the Blackhawks would have Markstrom to utilize.

There will likely be a few options for Markstrom to decide between this offseason, but he'll change teams for only the second time in his career and head to Chicago to help it try to get back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Prediction: Markstrom signs with Chicago