Luka Doncic, Ben Simmons, More Collaborate on Nike 'Pregame Pack' Sneakers

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 28, 2020

DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 11: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball while Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers plays defense during the game on January 11, 2020 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Glenn James/Getty Images

There aren't any basketball games right now, but that didn't stop Nike from announcing their Pregame Pack sneaker collection on Tuesday: 

"How an athlete prepares to play is a matter of personal preference. Some famously toss chalk, others meticulously mark midsoles with motivational phrases. Point guard De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings, guard Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers, guard Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and center Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury each have their rituals too. Their musts are highlighted in the new Pregame Pack, a collection of Nike and Jordan Brand silhouettes."

Doncic, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, is representing mindfulness through the Air Jordan 1 Mid:

The shoe says "Breathe & Center" on one heel and "Center & Breathe" on the other.

Fox and Griner each chose to represent music in their respective Air Force 1 silhouettes, while Simmons' Blazer Mid '77 signifies motivation:

Video Play Button

Doncic's sneaker will be available on April 30, followed by Fox and Griner's Air Force 1 silhouette on May 14 and Simmons' Blazer Mid '77 on May 21. For more information, visit Nike's official website

