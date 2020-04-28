Ravens Rumors: Marlon Humphrey's 5th-Year Contract Option Exercised

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 28, 2020

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey reacts after the Ravens scored a safety against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 28-10. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens have filed to exercise their fifth-year option on cornerback Marlon Humphrey, the MMQB's Albert Breer relayed on Tuesday.  

The 23-year-old is coming off an All-Pro 2019. Humphrey recorded three interceptions, three fumble recoveries, two fumbles recovered for touchdowns and two forced fumbles as well as 14 passes defended and 65 tackles across 16 regular-season appearances (15 starts).

The Ravens drafted Humphrey 16th overall out of Alabama in 2017.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

