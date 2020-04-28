Ravens Rumors: Marlon Humphrey's 5th-Year Contract Option Exercised

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens have filed to exercise their fifth-year option on cornerback Marlon Humphrey, the MMQB's Albert Breer relayed on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old is coming off an All-Pro 2019. Humphrey recorded three interceptions, three fumble recoveries, two fumbles recovered for touchdowns and two forced fumbles as well as 14 passes defended and 65 tackles across 16 regular-season appearances (15 starts).

The Ravens drafted Humphrey 16th overall out of Alabama in 2017.

