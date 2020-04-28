Bubba Watson, Denny Hamlin Golf and Ride-Along Sells for $200K at Auction

Jon Super/Associated Press

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and PGA Tour golfer Bubba Watson are treating someone to an exclusive Daytona 500 experience plus 18 holes together at Michael Jordan's private The Grove XXIII golf course for the price of $200,000.

The duo's Fanatics' All-In Challenge auction ended Tuesday night. The All-In Challenge is a viral fundraising effort to provide nutritional relief to those in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

Hamlin and Watson accepted the challenge and explained all they had to offer on April 14, the same day Fanatics founder Michael Rubin announced the initiative:

Hamlin is the back-to-back reigning Daytona 500 champion, while Watson is a two-time Masters champion.

More than 100 celebrities in and out of sports have joined the cause. All auctions can be viewed here.

The All-In Challenge has raised $23.2 million thus far. All funds will be allocated to Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.