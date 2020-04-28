Browns GM: Baker Mayfield 'Focused and Determined' to Put 2019 Season Behind Him

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2020

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 01: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has no doubt about Baker Mayfield's mindset heading into the 2020 NFL season.

"I can assure you there is nobody who is more focused and determined to put last year behind him and take a step forward than him," Berry said of Mayfield on ESPN Radio's Golic and Wingo.

         

