Report: 5-Star PG Prospect Daishen Nix Decommits from UCLA, Will Join G League

Credit: 247Sports

Point guard Daishen Nix is following Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd to the NBA G League, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Nix had committed to UCLA last August. He's the No. 15 player and No. 1 point guard in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

According to Charania, Nix's contract "is expected to be in the $300,000 range." That would be slightly lower than the $500,000 deal Green received, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony. Todd can earn $250,000 from his G League salary, per Givony.

"Playing in G-League is a basically getting me ready for the NBA Draft," Nix said of his decision, per the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike. "It's just one step below the NBA."

Nix, Green and Todd won't be playing a full G League slate next season. According to Wojnarowski and Givony, they'll compete against G League teams as well as international teams and NBA academy squads. The players will also receive guidance from professional coaches and older players with NBA experience.

In addition to upending the traditional college path for top recruits, the plan aims to entice players from going overseas for at least one season. LaMelo Ball and R.J. Hampton chose to play in Australia's National Basketball League rather than going to school in the United States.

Losing Nix is obviously a big loss for the Bruins. Shooting guard Jaylen Clark is their only other 2020 signee, though Kentucky transfer Johnny Juzang indicated he hoped to gain immediate eligibility for 2020-21.

Some argued UCLA will be able to weather the blow to some extent.

Tyger Campbell averaged 8.3 points and a team-high 5.0 assists as a redshirt freshman. Without Nix, he'll remain UCLA's primary playmaker.

The timing of Nix's decommitment makes it impossible for head coach Mick Cronin to replace him with a player of similar quality at another position, however.