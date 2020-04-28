Fantasy Football 2020: Latest Rankings and Buyer Beware Following NFL Draft

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The 2020 edition of the NFL draft is over, and it's time to return to business as usual. For fantasy football enthusiasts, this naturally means that it's time to begin preparing or fantasy-draft season.

Between the draft and free agency, the fantasy landscape has changed dramatically. Some new fantasy studs could emerge this year thanks to the moves made over the past two months. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, for example, should get a significant boost from the addition of DeAndre Hopkins and the drafting of offensive tackle Josh Jones.

Of course, knowing which players to be wary of can be just as important as knowing who to target. Treating the fantasy landscape like last year's is a surefire way to end up in bustville.

Here, we'll examine some players whose fantasy stock likely took a hit during the 2020 NFL draft. First, though, some updated PPR rankings.

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings, PPR

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

2. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

3. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

4. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

5. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

6. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

7. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

8. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

9. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

10. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

11. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

12. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

13. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

14. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

15. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

16. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

17. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

18. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

19. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

21. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

22. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

23. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

24. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

25. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

26. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

27. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

28. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

29. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

30. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

31. Odell Beckham jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

32. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons

33. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

34. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears

35. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

36. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

37. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

38. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

39. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

40. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

41. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

42. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

43. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

44. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

45. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

46. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

47. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

48. Mark Ingram II, RB, Baltimore Ravens

49. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

50. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Mark Ingram II, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens didn't need a running back for 2020, but they drafted Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins near the bottom of Round 2 anyway. This was a pick more about the future, as Pro Bowl back Mark Ingram II is only under contract for two more seasons.

Unfortunately for fantasy managers, this could have an immediate and negative impact on Ingram's production.

If the Ravens hadn't drafted Dobbins, Ingram would be a likely top-25 pick. He racked up 1,018 rushing yards, 247 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns in 2019—making him a high-end RB2 in most formats.

However, the addition of Dobbins clouds Ingram's outlook. Will Dobbins simply replaces Gus Edwards as the No. 2 back—Edwards had 133 carries for 711 yards last season—Ingram's value might not dip that much. However, if it becomes more of a 50-50 split between Dobbins and Ingram or a true committee backfield, Ingram's value could tank.

Ingram doesn't need to be avoided completely, but he should be approached with caution on draft day.

Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack might be best avoided in the early rounds altogether. While he had 1,091 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games last season, he was already working in a bit of a committee backfield.

Nyheim Hines took most of the PPR value away form Mack—he had 44 receptions to Mack's 14—while Jordan Wilkins was also in the mix.

Mack and Co. were also operating in a run-oriented offense, which may not be the case this year with Philip Rivers under center. Even if Rivers isn't featured as the centerpiece of the offense, rookie second-round pick Jonathan Taylor could potentially crush Mack's value.

With Rivers and rookie receiver Michal Pittman Jr. adding some punch to the passing game and Taylor entering the backfield, Mack's days as a mid-level fantasy starter could be over.

Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton emerged as a tremendous draft value last season. Though not considered a hot property during draft season, the SMU product went on to rack up 72 receptions, 1,112 yards and six touchdowns.

Here's where things get tricky for 2020. Sutton was essentially force-fed the ball last season because of a lack of alternatives—especially after Emmanuel Sanders was traded to the San Francisco 49ers. Running back Royce Freeman finished second in receptions with 43. Tight end Noah Fant finished second in yardage with 562.

The likelihood of Sutton being force-fed dropped significantly when the Broncos used their first two picks on wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler. Adding the Alabama and Penn State standouts will help Drew Lock's development at quarterback, but it hurts Sutton's value.

With Jeudy in the fold, Sutton may no longer even be the No. 1 receiver on the perimeter.

Jeudy is a crisp route-runner with the speed to separate and the reliable hands needed to be a young quarterback's best friend. Don't expect Sutton to be the focal point of the Broncos passing attack this season.