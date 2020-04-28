Fantasy Football 2020: Latest Rankings and Buyer Beware Following NFL Draft

Fantasy Football 2020: Latest Rankings and Buyer Beware Following NFL DraftApril 28, 2020
The 2020 edition of the NFL draft is over, and it's time to return to business as usual. For fantasy football enthusiasts, this naturally means that it's time to begin preparing or fantasy-draft season.
Between the draft and free agency, the fantasy landscape has changed dramatically. Some new fantasy studs could emerge this year thanks to the moves made over the past two months. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, for example, should get a significant boost from the addition of DeAndre Hopkins and the drafting of offensive tackle Josh Jones.
Of course, knowing which players to be wary of can be just as important as knowing who to target. Treating the fantasy landscape like last year's is a surefire way to end up in bustville.
Here, we'll examine some players whose fantasy stock likely took a hit during the 2020 NFL draft. First, though, some updated PPR rankings.
2020 Fantasy Football Rankings, PPR
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
2. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
3. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
4. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
5. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
6. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
7. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
8. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
9. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
10. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
11. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
13. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
14. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
15. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
16. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
17. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
18. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
19. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions
21. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
22. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
23. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals
24. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
25. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
26. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
27. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
28. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
29. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
30. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
31. Odell Beckham jr., WR, Cleveland Browns
32. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons
33. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
34. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears
35. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
36. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
37. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
38. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
39. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
40. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins
41. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills
42. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
43. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
44. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
45. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
46. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
47. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
48. Mark Ingram II, RB, Baltimore Ravens
49. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
50. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens didn't need a running back for 2020, but they drafted Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins near the bottom of Round 2 anyway. This was a pick more about the future, as Pro Bowl back Mark Ingram II is only under contract for two more seasons.
Unfortunately for fantasy managers, this could have an immediate and negative impact on Ingram's production.
If the Ravens hadn't drafted Dobbins, Ingram would be a likely top-25 pick. He racked up 1,018 rushing yards, 247 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns in 2019—making him a high-end RB2 in most formats.
However, the addition of Dobbins clouds Ingram's outlook. Will Dobbins simply replaces Gus Edwards as the No. 2 back—Edwards had 133 carries for 711 yards last season—Ingram's value might not dip that much. However, if it becomes more of a 50-50 split between Dobbins and Ingram or a true committee backfield, Ingram's value could tank.
Ingram doesn't need to be avoided completely, but he should be approached with caution on draft day.
Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack might be best avoided in the early rounds altogether. While he had 1,091 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games last season, he was already working in a bit of a committee backfield.
Nyheim Hines took most of the PPR value away form Mack—he had 44 receptions to Mack's 14—while Jordan Wilkins was also in the mix.
Mack and Co. were also operating in a run-oriented offense, which may not be the case this year with Philip Rivers under center. Even if Rivers isn't featured as the centerpiece of the offense, rookie second-round pick Jonathan Taylor could potentially crush Mack's value.
With Rivers and rookie receiver Michal Pittman Jr. adding some punch to the passing game and Taylor entering the backfield, Mack's days as a mid-level fantasy starter could be over.
Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton emerged as a tremendous draft value last season. Though not considered a hot property during draft season, the SMU product went on to rack up 72 receptions, 1,112 yards and six touchdowns.
Here's where things get tricky for 2020. Sutton was essentially force-fed the ball last season because of a lack of alternatives—especially after Emmanuel Sanders was traded to the San Francisco 49ers. Running back Royce Freeman finished second in receptions with 43. Tight end Noah Fant finished second in yardage with 562.
The likelihood of Sutton being force-fed dropped significantly when the Broncos used their first two picks on wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler. Adding the Alabama and Penn State standouts will help Drew Lock's development at quarterback, but it hurts Sutton's value.
With Jeudy in the fold, Sutton may no longer even be the No. 1 receiver on the perimeter.
Jeudy is a crisp route-runner with the speed to separate and the reliable hands needed to be a young quarterback's best friend. Don't expect Sutton to be the focal point of the Broncos passing attack this season.
