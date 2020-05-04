Predicting Every NFL Team's Biggest Impact Rookie in 2020

0 of 32

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

To riff off of Mike Tyson's famous saying, "Everyone has a brilliant plan during the NFL draft until a prospect disappoints once he's on the field."

Nothing from the draft ever goes according to plan.

A rookie's performance is relative to expectations for each team situation and comparative to his draft peers. Impact performers arise based on opportunities, flexibility, skill set and value.

Those prospects become franchise cornerstones. Sometimes, those individuals are obvious. Oftentimes, they're not.

First-round picks are viewed as the most talented, but the bust rate found within that round is significant. Eighty-six percent of last year's rosters across the league were made up of players acquired outside the opening frame, according to ESPN and NFL Network's joint draft telecast.

This year's projected breakthrough performers are those with the potential to provide the greatest immediate impact for every squad, and they're not all going to be each organization's top pick. More often than not, another first-year option is better positioned to earn said designation.