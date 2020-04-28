Chiefs Rumors: Dustin Colquitt Released After 15 Years to Save $2M in Cap Space

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Dustin Colquitt's 15-year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs appeared to come to an end on Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, Colquitt wrote a farewell message to the organization:

"I have enjoyed my time in Chiefs Kingdom, all things come to an end, sometimes sooner than you hoped, prayed & pleaded for them to. I'll miss walking into the building & smelling the coffee, talking to everyone...it took me forever to weave through some of the most loving people you'd ever hope to work with. I was a young kid when I first walked into Arrowhead...hell, the indoor facility used to be 70 yards. Holding this post for 15 years has been an honor that I never took for granted. Thank you KC."

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs will save $2 million against the salary cap in 2020 by releasing Colquitt.

The decision to part ways with Colquitt comes after the Chiefs announced the signing of Florida punter Tommy Townsend as an undrafted free agent.

Pelissero noted that Kansas City gave Townsend a "significant commitment" for the position of $82,500 guaranteed with a $7,500 signing bonus, indicating he will be the favorite to become the team's new punter.

The Chiefs selected Colquitt in the third round of the 2005 NFL draft. He was the highest-drafted punter (No. 99 overall) for the first seven years of his career until the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Bryan Anger 70th overall in 2012.

Colquitt is the franchise's all-time leader in games played (238), longest punt (81 yards in 2007), seasons played (15), punts (1,124) and punt yards (50,393).