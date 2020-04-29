2020 NFL Draft: Every Team's Best-Value Selection

0 of 32

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The NFL draft is not won or lost in the first round. While the spotlight generally goes to the well-known players selected there, teams win drafts on Days 2 and 3.

One great player can excite a fanbase, but adding valuable players throughout the draft can help forge a contender.

Here, we'll examine the top value picks for each team in the 2020 draft. Choices will be based on factors like perceived draft value—using Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller's final big board as a baseline—team needs, scheme fit and starting potential.

Pure value is great, but it only matters if a player is able to help his team improve.