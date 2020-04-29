2020 NFL Draft: Every Team's Best-Value SelectionApril 29, 2020
2020 NFL Draft: Every Team's Best-Value Selection
The NFL draft is not won or lost in the first round. While the spotlight generally goes to the well-known players selected there, teams win drafts on Days 2 and 3.
One great player can excite a fanbase, but adding valuable players throughout the draft can help forge a contender.
Here, we'll examine the top value picks for each team in the 2020 draft. Choices will be based on factors like perceived draft value—using Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller's final big board as a baseline—team needs, scheme fit and starting potential.
Pure value is great, but it only matters if a player is able to help his team improve.
Arizona Cardinals: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
It's hard not to love what the Arizona Cardinals did in the 2020 draft.
They started out by trading their second-round pick, their 2021 fourth-round pick and running back David Johnson to the Houston Texans for star wideout DeAndre Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round pick. They then snagged Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons in Round 1 (No. 8 overall) and landed Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones in Round 3 (No. 72 overall).
Jones represents one of the biggest steals in this draft. He was the fifth-ranked tackle on Miller's board and his 34th overall prospect. He ended up being the ninth tackle off the board.
Getting Jones in Round 3 is huge. The Cardinals need to fortify their offensive line to protect quarterback Kyler Murray, and Jones has the potential to spend the next decade blocking for him.
Atlanta Falcons: Matt Hennessy, C, Temple
Though it might not thrill fans now, the Atlanta Falcons' selection of center Matt Hennessy is likely to yield tremendous value down the road. They landed the Temple product with the 78th overall pick, which is tremendous considering Miller had a second-round grade on him.
This pick is about more than raw value, however. It's about building for the future.
Alex Mack is a six-time Pro Bowler, but he's also 34 years old and is entering the final year of his contract. Hennessy has the potential to eventually be Mack's full-time replacement. Like Mack, Hennessy is an athletic center who can bolster the inside and outside running games.
"He's patient to center blocks and runs his feet to lock in and begin sustaining," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote. "He has the lateral quickness and body control to reach, pull and stay connected to blocks on the move."
Hennessy is a terrific fit for the Falcons, and they should be thrilled to have landed him in Round 3.
Baltimore Ravens: Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas
The Baltimore Ravens didn't need more offensive firepower, yet that's exactly what they got at the bottom of Round 3.
With the 92nd pick in the draft, last year's No. 1 scoring offense added former Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay.
Lauded by Miller as having the best hands of any receiver in this draft class, Duvernay also boasts legit 4.39 speed. That's going to be problematic for opposing defenses with Marquise Brown on the other side of the field and the rocket-armed Lamar Jackson under center.
Duvernay should bring even more explosiveness and balance to an offense that averaged 33.2 points per game in 2019. Getting that type of impact in Round 3 is huge.
Buffalo Bills: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
The Buffalo Bills also managed to do big things with their Day 2 picks. They added Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa with the 54th pick in the draft and grabbed Utah running back Zack Moss with the 86th selection.
Of the two, Epenesa was the biggest bargain.
An archetypal defensive end capable of getting after the quarterback—he had 11.5 sacks in 2019—Epenesa easily could have been a first-round selection. In fact, NFL Media's Bucky Brooks mocked him at 20th overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Buffalo landed him a full round later than that.
Epenesa should pay immediate dividends for the Bills, but he's potentially even more important for the future. Buffalo pass-rushers Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison are 31 and 32, respectively.
Carolina Panthers: Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois
The Carolina Panthers went all defense in the 2020 draft, using each of their seven picks on a defender. They used their third pick, which came at the bottom of Round 2 (64th overall), on former Southern Illinois safety Jeremy Chinn.
Chinn, listed as Miller's biggest sleeper among safeties and fourth-best prospect at his position, has the potential to be one of the biggest steals of this draft class.
Physically, there's nothing not to like about Chinn. He measured in at 6'3" and 221 pounds at the combine and then proceeded to run a 4.45-second 40-yard dash.
Rangy, fast and physical, Chinn should make an immediate impact on Carolina's 31st-ranked scoring defense.
Chicago Bears: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
The Chicago Bears are getting roundly bashed for spending the No. 43 overall pick on tight end Cole Kmet after signing Jimmy Graham in free agency, but they shouldn't be. Kmet is the future at tight end for the Bears, not Graham.
Meanwhile, the Bears should be lauded for landing former Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson with the 50th overall pick.
Cornerback wasn't the biggest need for Chicago, which finished ninth in passing yards allowed last season. However, it's always good to add a Pro Bowl-caliber pass-defender, which is what Johnson can be.
Johnson was viewed as a first-round prospect near the end of the predraft process. For example, NFL Network's Peter Schrager mocked him at 19th overall to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Getting him in the middle of the second round represents tremendous value.
Cincinnati Bengals: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
Make no mistake: The Cincinnati Bengals' selection of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick may be viewed as the most valuable choice in this entire draft a half-decade from now. The Bengals needed a quarterback, and Burrow was the safest one in this draft class.
However, it's hard to call the first overall selection a value pick, so we'll instead focus on the first pick in Round 2, where the Bengals scooped up Clemson wideout Tee Higgins.
Higgins was the fifth-ranked receiver on Miller's board, but he ended up being the seventh receiver selected. He was widely considered to be a first-round-caliber talent, so Cincinnati getting him on Day 2 is valuable.
However, Higgins is even more valuable because of what he can bring to the Bengals.
At 6'4" and 216 pounds, Higgins can be the sort of dynamic possession receiver who can help Burrow grow as a pro quarterback. When the Bengals drafted Andy Dalton back in 2011, they paired him with wideout A.J. Green, and the two headlined the Cincinnati offense for nearly a decade.
Higgins and Burrow can do the same for the next 10 years.
Cleveland Browns: Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri
The Cleveland Browns deserve a lot of credit for allowing value to fall to them in the first three rounds. They landed Alabama tackle Jedrick Wills in Round 1, LSU safety Grant Delpit in Round 2 and Missouri defensive tackle Jordan Elliott in Round 3.
Of these three prospects, Elliott may have been the biggest steal.
Miller pegged Elliott as a second-round talent, but the Browns selected him with the 88th overall pick. However, Pro Football Focus considered him an elite prospect:
"He has a solid combination of size and athleticism, and from a production standpoint, you can argue that no interior defender in this class has been better. Elliott has the highest overall grade of any interior defender in the class over the last two seasons. ...Getting that kind of player—the 23rd-ranked player on the PFF Big Board—at No. 88 is tremendous value."
It shouldn't come as a surprise that the analytics-led Browns landed a player that an analytics website loves. Still, Elliott was a wonderful pickup for Cleveland on Day 2.
Dallas Cowboys: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
The Dallas Cowboys' 2020 draft was all about value. Like the Browns, they took advantage of great players falling to them in the early rounds.
Getting wideout CeeDee Lamb at No. 17 was huge. Getting Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs at No. 51 was even bigger because of the need and the fit.
Diggs is a big (6'1", 205 lbs), physical cornerback who should thrive in a defense that utilizes both press-man and zone coverages.
"I think you do have to have a mix," defensive coordinator Mike Nolan told reporters in January. "I believe if you peg yourself too much in just one hole about doing one thing, that's easy for the best quarterbacks to dissect."
Not only does Diggs fit what the Cowboys are looking to do, but he'll fill a major hole after Byron Jones signed with the Miami Dolphins in free agency.
Denver Broncos: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
While drafts aren't won or lost in the first round alone, teams can still find great value there. The Denver Broncos got the steal of Round 1 when Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy fell to them at 15.
Jeudy was the fifth-ranked overall prospect on Miller's board and one of the best receivers to come out of college in some time.
"In 20 years of doing this, he's the best college route-runner I've ever seen," ESPN's Todd McShay said before the draft.
Jeudy also fills a big need for the Broncos, who are trying to develop second-year quarterback Drew Lock into a franchise signal-caller. He can give Lock an elite target on the perimeter to go with budding star Courtland Sutton, tight end Noah Fant and second-round pick K.J. Hamler.
Detroit Lions: Julian Okwara, Edge, Notre Dame
The Detroit Lions have spent the past two years revamping their pass rush with mixed results. While adding Trey Flowers last offseason gave head coach Matt Patricia familiarity and flexibility, it didn't equate to a massive jump in production, as Detroit finished with only 28 sacks.
Adding Notre Dame's Julian Okwara in Round 3—his brother, Romeo Okwara, already plays for Detroit—can further improve the pass rush.
"Of all the players that we at PFF were high on this year, Okwara is the one who I can't understand why he didn't get more love," Pro Football Focus' Mike Renner wrote. "... Although he's undersized, Okwara is already one of the best bull-rushers in the entire draft class and can convert speed to power exceptionally well."
Miller had Okwara as a second-round talent and the sixth-best edge-defender in this draft class.
Green Bay Packers: Jonathan Garvin, Edge, Miami
The Green Bay Packers' draft didn't provide much to celebrate in terms of baseline value or immediate impact. First-round quarterback Jordan Love isn't going to play for some time, and second-round running back A.J. Dillon joins a backfield that already includes Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams.
The Packers did find some great value near the end of the draft, however. They scooped up Miami edge-rusher Jonathan Garvin in the seventh round (242nd overall).
Miller gave Garvin, who had 10.5 sacks over the past two seasons, a fourth-round grade.
While he might not make an immediate impact, Garvin can potentially be part of the Packers' future pass rush alongside 2019 first-rounder Rashan Gary. That will most likely occur whenever Green Bay decides to move on from 2019 free-agent additions Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith.
Houston Texans: Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island
After trading star receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals earlier this offseason, the Houston Texans have been rebuilding their receiving corps. They signed Randall Cobb, traded for Brandin Cooks and picked former Rhode Island receiver Isaiah Coulter in the fifth round of the 2020 draft.
While Rhode Island isn't exactly known as a pro factory, Coulter has the tool set needed to be a fantastic NFL player. He's 6'2" and 198 pounds with 4.45 speed.
Coulter caught 72 passes for 1,039 yards last season. While he isn't going to have those numbers as a rookie, he can make an early impact for the Texans.
Miller gave Coulter a fourth-round grade. Houston got him with the 171st overall pick.
Indianapolis Colts: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
Positional value is important, and no position is more valuable in the NFL than quarterback.
While former Washington quarterback Jacob Eason is a bit of a project and may not develop into the Indianapolis Colts' quarterback of the future, getting him in the fourth round is a big deal.
Miller had a second-round grade on Eason, and some analysts even considered him a potential first-round pick early in the predraft process. The Colts got him with the 122nd pick in the draft.
The Colts could afford to take a chance on Eason since they have Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett ahead of him on the depth chart. They can give Eason a year to prove himself and then reevaluate the quarterback position again heading into next year's draft.
No one would have blamed Indianapolis for taking a chance on Eason a round or two earlier than it did.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Ben Bartch, OT, Saint John's
The Jacksonville Jaguars made several smart decisions during the draft, but landing a potential future starter at left tackle in Round 4 could be the most valuable of them long-term.
Jacksonville used the 116th overall pick on Saint John's' Ben Bartch, Miller's biggest sleeper among tackles. Though Bartch is a relatively inexperienced prospect—he's a converted tight end—he should become a valuable depth player at absolute worst.
"From a skill standpoint, he's still an undergrad, but on pace for his degree in tackle studies. He's an enticing left tackle prospect who continues to evolve," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote.
Bartch could move into a starting role as soon as next season after Cam Robinson's contract is up.
Kansas City Chiefs: Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State
Need met value when the Kansas City Chiefs took former Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay Jr. with the 63rd overall pick in the draft.
The Chiefs needed to bolster their 26th-ranked run defense, and they needed to add some coverage ability to the second level of their defense. Gay can accomplish both of those things, as PFF's Mike Renner noted.
"He tested out on Isaiah Simmons levels of freaky at the combine with a 4.46-second 40 time, 39.5" vertical, and 11'4" broad jump at 6'1", 243 pounds. That would be one thing in a vacuum, but we've already seen it translate to the field with his 93.9 career coverage grade being the highest of any player in the draft class, regardless of position."
Miller listed Gay as his biggest sleeper at linebacker. He may eventually be viewed as one of the biggest steals of the draft.
Las Vegas Raiders: John Simpson, G, Clemson
You're likely to find plenty of folks who believe the Las Vegas Raiders reached for Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette at No. 19 overall.
Even if Arnette was a reach, the Raiders' selection of former Clemson offensive lineman John Simpson falls on the opposite end of the spectrum.
Miller listed Simpson as his third-best interior offensive lineman, his best run-blocker and a second-round prospect. The Raiders got him in the fourth round (109th overall).
The Raiders need to find a successor to the 36-year-old Richie Incognito at guard sooner than later. Simpson has the potential to be that successor, and landing him in the fourth round is tantamount to theft.
Los Angeles Chargers: K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State
The Los Angeles Chargers might have reached for Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert at No. 6 overall, but they got their guy after parting ways with longtime starting signal-caller Philip Rivers this offseason.
Six rounds later, they nabbed a wideout who could become one of Herbert's go-to targets in the future.
In the seventh round (220th overall), the Chargers selected former Ohio State receiver K.J. Hill. The 6'0" 196-pound pass-catcher finished his Ohio State career as the school's all-time receptions leader.
"The Chargers got a complete steal, and I think a lot of guys missed on him," Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day said, per Austin Ward of Letterman Row.
A savvy route-runner with dependable hands, Hill can be a quality possession receiver to complement L.A.'s collection of vertical threats.
Los Angeles Rams: Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama
The Los Angeles Rams needed to add an edge-rusher after losing Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency. Without a first-round pick due to the Jalen Ramsey trade, they had to wait until Day 2 to find one.
They eventually settled on Alabama's Terrell Lewis in Round 3 (84th overall).
Lewis, who had 6.0 sacks and 11.5 tackles for a loss last season, was Miller's fifth-ranked pass-rusher and had a second-round grade. Getting him in the third round allowed L.A. to address other needs in Round 2.
The Rams traded wideout Brandin Cooks to the Texans and released running back Todd Gurley earlier in the offseason. They replaced them by drafting Florida State running back Cam Akers and Florida wideout Van Jefferson in the second round.
However, getting Lewis in Round 3 is a bigger value.
Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Yes, we're going to consider the Miami Dolphins' selection of Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5 overall a value pick. They didn't have to trade up to get him, and they didn't sell the farm to go up to No. 1 for Burrow.
According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Miami tried to trade up for the third pick to flip that and the fifth pick to the Bengals for No. 1.
Instead, the Dolphins got Tagovailoa along with USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson at No. 18 and Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene at No. 30. According to Pro Football Focus, that's big-time value:
"The fact that Miami didn't have to move up from its fifth overall pick to secure Tua Tagovailoa is a huge win. Even with the injury, Tagovailoa was the second-best prospect on the PFF Big Board and QB2 over Justin Herbert by a mile. With his accuracy, pocket presence, ability to withstand pressure, decision-making and acumen for extending plays, Tagovailoa is every bit of a franchise quarterback."
Tagovailoa enters the NFL with his fair share of injury concerns, but it's worth gambling on a potential franchise quarterback with the No. 5 overall pick.
Minnesota Vikings: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State
The Minnesota Vikings had a cornerback purge earlier this offseason, losing Mackensie Alexander and Trae Waynes in free agency and then parting with Xavier Rhodes. They reloaded in the draft, adding TCU's Jeff Gladney in Round 1, Mississippi State's Cameron Dantzler in Round 3 and Temple's Harrison Hand in Round 5.
While Gladney and Dantzler could both become starters early in their careers, Dantzler—whom Minnesota selected with the 89th pick—appears to be the best bargain.
"His slight frame will be a concern and was what caused him to slip as far as he did, but at some point you need to trust the tape," Sam Monon of Pro Football Focus wrote. "Dantzler's tape is as strong as any corner in this class outside of Jeffrey Okudah—to snag him as low as they did represents a relatively low risk with a potentially huge payoff."
While there will be a transition period in Minnesota's secondary this season, don't expect a major drop-off.
New England Patriots: Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick may be an all-time great, but he's never been known as a master drafter. This year, he traded out of the first round and then landed players who largely fell right in line with Miller's predraft grades.
Miller gave Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger a high second-round grade, and the Patriots took him 37th overall. He gave Michigan's Josh Uche a late second-round grade, and New England took him 60th overall. Miller gave UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi a mid-third-round grade, and the Patriots took him 91st overall.
At least in Asiasi's case, the selection fills an immediate need.
The Patriots struggled to field a pass-catching tight end last season after Rob Gronkowski retired following the 2018 campaign. Asiasi, who caught 44 passes for 641 yards and four touchdowns in 2019, has the potential to make an immediate impact for New England.
New Orleans Saints: Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin
Considering the New Orleans Saints made only four selections in this year's draft, it's wild to think of how much value they got. They got a likely future starter in Michigan center Cesar Ruiz in Round 1 and landed an immediate difference-maker in Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun two rounds later.
The Saints drafted Baun, the 32nd-ranked prospect on Miller's board, with the 74th overall selection. He should instantly upgrade New Orleans' run defense and its ability to cover at the second level.
"Baun's twitchy get-off and deep bend at the edge is nightmare fuel for Big Ten tackles, and he's still at the early stages of pass-rush development," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote. "He is aggressive to flow downhill in run support, has sideline-to-sideline range and is fluid dropping into coverage."
Dayton tight end Adam Trautman (No. 105 overall) could also make a strong impact as a rookie. However, Baun may be a real difference-maker for New Orleans.
New York Giants: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
The New York Giants went for need in Round 1, grabbing Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas fourth overall. They went for value in Round 2, grabbing Miller's No. 1 safety with the 36th overall selection.
Alabama's Xavier McKinney doesn't fill a dire need for the Giants, as Julian Love was a serviceable starter in 2019. However, his value was too great to pass up at the top of Round 2.
Heading into the draft, it seemed as though McKinney could have been a mid-first-round selection.
"One player who got more love than I expected when I was calling around this week: Alabama S Xavier McKinney," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote in early April. "I got an Earl Thomas comp out of one of the NFL's most respected evaluators, and not a lot of disagreement when I ran that by a couple of other veteran evaluators."
While it's premature to compare McKinney to a potential Hall of Famer like Thomas, he's still a first-round talent in a second-round draft slot.
New York Jets: Ashtyn Davis, S, California
The New York Jets drafted for physical potential in Round 1, grabbing raw-but-remarkable Louisville tackle Mekhi Becton. In Round 2, they took promising Baylor receiver Denzel Mims.
In Round 3, they went for value, snagging Cal safety Ashtyn Davis with the 68th overall pick. Pro Football Focus thought he was a steal at that point in the draft:
"Davis was the 33rd-ranked player on the PFF Big Board, so getting him at pick No. 68 is a steal. He was named the best single-high safety in the class by Mike Renner. Over the past two years, Davis ranked fifth in PFF coverage grade when playing single-high while picking up a couple of interceptions and pass breakups in the process."
Adding Davis give the Jets a potential replacement for—and a potential upgrade over—Marcus Maye, whose contract expires after this season.
Philadelphia Eagles: Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn
The Philadelphia Eagles' ability to land Auburn offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho in the sixth round (210th overall) was one of the biggest surprises of the draft.
Miller had Wanogho rated as a possible third-round prospect and the 12th-best tackle in this draft class. Considering six tackles went in Round 1, Wanogho should have been gone long before the end of Round 6.
For Philadelphia, Wanogho's positional value could be even bigger.
The Eagles seem to have questions about 2019 first-round pick Andre Dillard and his ability to be their left tackle of the future, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. While Wanogho isn't ready to step in and start Week 1, he could develop into a coveted offensive anchor in time.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Antoine Brooks Jr., S, Maryland
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded away their first-round pick to land All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. If we were including trades here, that would probably be one of the best values in this draft.
As for the Steelers' actual selections, the best value came in Round 6 (198th overall), where they landed Maryland safety Antoine Brooks Jr.
Miller gave Brooks a fourth-round grade, but he could have even more value for Pittsburgh.
More of a box safety-linebacker hybrid, the 5'11", 220-pound Brooks is a perfect candidate to replace Mark Barron in the Steelers' lineup. Physical and a willing tackler—he had 87 tackles in 2019—Brooks can provide an immediate boost to Pittsburgh's run defense.
San Francisco 49ers: Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee
The San Francisco 49ers nearly bookended their draft with wide receivers. They selected Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk with their second pick in Round 1, while they grabbed Tennessee's Jauan Jennings with their seventh-round pick (217th overall).
However, both receivers could make an early impact. As Pro Football Focus noted, Jennings is a yards-after-the-catch machine who fits right in with head coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive philosophy:
"The other noteworthy move for the 49ers here is scooping up Jauan Jennings—the No. 70 overall player on the PFF Big Board—in the seventh round. With his after-the-catch ability, he could not have landed in a better spot. Jennings averaged over 7.5 yards after the catch per reception in both 2018 and 2019, and he forced a whopping 30 missed tackles after the catch last season."
Jennings has the potential to make life miserable for opposing defenses as a catch-and-go outlet underneath.
Seattle Seahawks: Alton Robinson, Edge, Syracuse
The Seattle Seahawks took two edge-rushers in this year's draft, which should have come as no surprise. After all, they had only 28 sacks in 2019.
Seattle grabbed Tennessee's Darrell Taylor in the second round (48th overall) and Syracuse's Alton Robinson in Round 5 (148th overall).
"I was really surprised that Alton was still there," head coach Pete Carroll said, per Stephen Bailey of Syracuse.com. "Because he could be a big help for our football team."
Indeed, Robinson should be able to make an early impact. The Seahawks have not re-signed Ezekiel Ansah or Jadeveon Clowney—both still remain on the free-agent market—and could use a player who logged 19.5 sacks over the past three seasons.
Miller gave Robinson a high third-round grade.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
Can a team trade up in the first round and still get a stellar value? When that team is in desperate need of a new right tackle and lands the best one in the draft, yes, it can.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers flipped a fourth-round pick for a seventh-rounder to move up one spot in the first round and grab Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs. Miller's second-ranked tackle, best zone blocker and No. 10 overall prospect went to Tampa at 13.
The 49ers agreed to trade down because they "loved" Wirfs but were willing to take a defender and trade for Trent Williams, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. That eventually happened.
Meanwhile, Tampa Bay now has an anchor on the right side to protect Tom Brady.
Missing out on Wirfs could have been disastrous. The Buccaneers will have a short window with Brady, and right tackle was an immediate concern. The reasonable cost to trade up makes his selection a great value.
Tennessee Titans: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
In terms of raw value, the Tennessee Titans' selection of Kristian Fulton was solid. The LSU product was ranked as Miller's 48th-best prospect, and the Titans took him 61st overall.
In terms of team value, getting Fulton at the bottom of Round 2 was huge. The Titans, who ranked 24th in pass defense last season, needed a cornerback in case they don't re-sign Logan Ryan.
Many analysts considered Fulton to be a first-round talent, and few would have blamed the Titans for using the No. 29 overall pick on him. For example, NFL Media's Charley Casserly mocked Fulton to the Raiders at 19th overall.
Instead, the Titans grabbed a potential replacement for Jack Conklin in Round 1—Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson—and came back to snag Fulton at the bottom of the second round. That's value.
Washington Redskins: Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU
The Washington Redskins deserve credit for pulling the trigger on Ohio State pass-rusher Chase Young at No. 2 overall—and yes, that pick will yield a ton of value.
Given the common-sense nature of that choice, however, we're going to focus on the fourth-round selection of LSU offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles (No. 108 overall).
Getting Charles in Round 4 represents tremendous value for Washington. The 11th offensive tackle on Miller's board, Charles has the potential to become a solid starter within a couple of years.
Though he remains a work in progress for now, Charles has the size (6'4", 321 lbs) and athletic traits (5.05-second 40) to develop into a tremendous asset along the line.
Developing and protecting a young quarterback—presumably, but not necessarily Dwayne Haskins—needs to be Washington's main goal. Charles can play a major role in that.
Contract information via Spotrac.