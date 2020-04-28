CeeDee Lamb Says Being Part of Cowboys Offense Will Be 'Pretty Nice'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

CeeDee Lamb told the Fox NFL Sunday crew that joining the Dallas Cowboys offense "is going to be pretty nice":

That feels like an understatement.

Lamb was selected at No. 17 overall by the Cowboys during the first round of the 2020 NFL draft on Thursday night. The former Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver will join Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper, All-Pro running back Ezekiel Elliot and standout third-year receiver Michael Gallup as options for quarterback Dak Prescott.

Dallas finished the 2019 regular season with the top total offense (431.5 yards per game), second-best passing attack (296.9 yards per game) and fifth-ranked ground game (134.6 yards per game).

Lamb figures to enhance those numbers. The 21-year-old recorded a career-high 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns on 62 catches for Oklahoma last season.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller compared Lamb's skill set to Arizona Cardinals three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Houston Texans wideout Kenny Stills in his scouting report after the Cowboys made their pick.