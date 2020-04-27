Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco Reportedly Released by WWE

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: WWE logos are shown on screens before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE's Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Gerald Brisco was among the layoffs made by WWE nearly two weeks ago, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer.  

Brisco had worked in a backstage role for WWE since the mid-1980s. Most fans remember the 73-year-old from his on-screen character as one of Vince McMahon's "Stooges" during the Attitude Era.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    LIVE: Raw Results: Winners, Grades, and Highlights from April 27

    WWE logo
    WWE

    LIVE: Raw Results: Winners, Grades, and Highlights from April 27

    Kevin Berge
    via Bleacher Report

    The Attitude Era's Top 25 Moments

    DX invading WCW. Stone Cold's infamous beer truck. Let us know which moment is No. 1 in your book 🍻

    WWE logo
    WWE

    The Attitude Era's Top 25 Moments

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Rick Steiner 'Super Proud' of Son Amid Ravens Contract

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Rick Steiner 'Super Proud' of Son Amid Ravens Contract

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    The 7 Greatest Attitude Era Feuds 👊

    🗣️ Sound off in the comments who you think had the best feud to rule the Attitude Era

    WWE logo
    WWE

    The 7 Greatest Attitude Era Feuds 👊

    Graham GSM Matthews
    via Bleacher Report