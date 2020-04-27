Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco Reportedly Released by WWE

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Gerald Brisco was among the layoffs made by WWE nearly two weeks ago, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer.

Brisco had worked in a backstage role for WWE since the mid-1980s. Most fans remember the 73-year-old from his on-screen character as one of Vince McMahon's "Stooges" during the Attitude Era.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.