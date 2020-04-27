Zion Williamson on Michael Jordan: 'Everything He Did Was Just Incredible'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2020

FILE - In this July 10, 2019 file photo, Zion Williamson, of the Duke University Basketball team, arrives at the ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Duke says an investigation has found no evidence that Williamson received improper benefits. School spokesman Michael Schoenfeld said in a statement Saturday, Sept. 7, that a
Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Sometimes Duke players can appreciate North Carolina players.  

Especially if the former Tar Heel earning that appreciation is Michael Jordan.

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson joined TNT's Ernie Johnson in the latest episode of NBA Together and discussed a number of topics, including his admiration for Jordan as he watches ESPN's The Last Dance documentary highlighting the 1990s Chicago Bulls.

"Everything he did was just incredible," Williamson said while also pointing to "the way he flew through the air and dunked on pretty much anybody."

It is not a surprise Williamson noticed Jordan's dunking ability, considering the rookie is known for his own rim-rattling slams even in the beginning portion of his career. However, it was something else that stood out the most to the former Blue Devil.

"The one thing he said that really stands out to me is he plays like somebody's watching him for the first time and he doesn't want to disappoint," he explained.

While Williamson has a long way to go to catch up to even a portion of Jordan's accomplishments, he has not disappointed in his first taste of NBA action, either. The rookie was averaging 23.6 points and 6.8 boards per night in 19 games before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Video Play Button

Related

    Ranking NBA Draft Classes 📝

    Our writer ranks every NBA draft class between 2000-10 ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking NBA Draft Classes 📝

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Ball Bros to Join Roc Nation

    Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball will sign representation agreements with Jay-Z's agency

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Ball Bros to Join Roc Nation

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Eyeing May 8 for Workouts

    League has told teams they are targeting May 8 for limited use of facilities in states with eased stay-at-home orders

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Eyeing May 8 for Workouts

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    No NBA Fans at Games in 2020-21?

    NBA teams are reportedly concerned fans won't be able to attend games during 2020-21 season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    No NBA Fans at Games in 2020-21?

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report