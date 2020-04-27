Kristin Cavallari Accuses Jay Cutler of Inappropriate Conduct in Divorce Filing

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

Kristin Cavallari alleged Jay Cutler committed "inappropriate marital conduct" that led to their divorce, according to TMZ.

Cavallari also cited "irreconcilable differences" as a reason for the divorce filing.

She announced her separation from Cutler on Sunday:

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Cavallari and Cutler married in June 2013, and they have three children together. Their relationship has been featured in the reality series Very Cavallari, which began airing in July 2018.

Cavallari is requesting primary custody of their three children, while Cutler is seeking joint custody through the divorce.

"She denies that Husband has always been the available at-home parent and primary caretaker of the parties' minor children," the filing said, per TMZ. "Wife would show that she has been the primary residential parent."

Cutler spent 12 years in the NFL and played for the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins. Cavallari initially rose to fame through the reality show Laguna Beach. According to TMZ, they met during one of Cutler's preseason games with the Bears in 2010.