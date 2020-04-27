Dana White Explains Process for UFC Fan Booking a Fight for 'All In Challenge'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2020

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, UFC President Dana White speaks at a news conference in New York. UFC 249 has been canceled after ESPN and parent company Disney stopped White's plan to keep fighting amid the coronavirus pandemic. After defiantly vowing for weeks to maintain a regular schedule of fights, White announced the decision to cease competition Thursday, April 9, on ESPN, the UFC's broadcast partner. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The UFC has partnered with the All In Challenge in an effort to raise money to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is offering one UFC fan a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity—the chance to help book a fight. 

So, how exactly will that work?

"There's a process to the matchmaking," UFC president Dana White told TMZ Sports. "What happens is, there's four of us—Sean Shelby, Mick Maynard, Hunter Campbell and me—so it's not, I walk in and go, 'We're doing this thing.' It's a process. We argue, we fight. ... It's a long, drawn-out process that goes on. [The winner] will be part of the bickering and the fighting and the arguing."

That isn't the only appealing part of the prize.

"For a fan to be able to win this package—it's literally the biggest package we've ever done," White said. "They're gonna sit in at a matchmaking meeting, and I'm actually gonna let them make a fight. Onstage at the weigh-ins, go to dinner with Halle Berry, sit with her at the fight and hang out. She's one of the sweetest, coolest people on earth, and she's a huge MMA fan." 

The All In Challenge is a digital fundraiser started by Fanatics founder and executive chairman and Philadelphia 76ers minority governor Michael Rubin. The goal is to raise money to help feed those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Video Play Button

A $10 donation buys interested fans 10 entries in the raffle, while a $100 donation buys 200 entries. 

Related

    Maria Ribeiro lives up to ‘Wonder Woman’ nickname, helps arrest alleged flasher

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Maria Ribeiro lives up to ‘Wonder Woman’ nickname, helps arrest alleged flasher

    Guilherme Cruz
    via MMA Fighting

    Previewing Ferguson-Gaethje and the Rest of UFC 249

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Previewing Ferguson-Gaethje and the Rest of UFC 249

    Lyle Fitzsimmons
    via Bleacher Report

    Dana White Explains Process for UFC Fan Booking a Fight for 'All In Challenge'

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Dana White Explains Process for UFC Fan Booking a Fight for 'All In Challenge'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest on UFC's PPV Schedule

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Latest on UFC's PPV Schedule

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report