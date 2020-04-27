Dana White Explains Process for UFC Fan Booking a Fight for 'All In Challenge'

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The UFC has partnered with the All In Challenge in an effort to raise money to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is offering one UFC fan a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity—the chance to help book a fight.

So, how exactly will that work?

"There's a process to the matchmaking," UFC president Dana White told TMZ Sports. "What happens is, there's four of us—Sean Shelby, Mick Maynard, Hunter Campbell and me—so it's not, I walk in and go, 'We're doing this thing.' It's a process. We argue, we fight. ... It's a long, drawn-out process that goes on. [The winner] will be part of the bickering and the fighting and the arguing."

That isn't the only appealing part of the prize.

"For a fan to be able to win this package—it's literally the biggest package we've ever done," White said. "They're gonna sit in at a matchmaking meeting, and I'm actually gonna let them make a fight. Onstage at the weigh-ins, go to dinner with Halle Berry, sit with her at the fight and hang out. She's one of the sweetest, coolest people on earth, and she's a huge MMA fan."

The All In Challenge is a digital fundraiser started by Fanatics founder and executive chairman and Philadelphia 76ers minority governor Michael Rubin. The goal is to raise money to help feed those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A $10 donation buys interested fans 10 entries in the raffle, while a $100 donation buys 200 entries.