Tiger Woods on Michael Jordan: He's More 'Outwardly Competitive Than I Am'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2020

Tiger Woods, right, and Michael Jordan, left, share a laugh as they walk down the first fairway during the pro-am for the Wachovia Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, May 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Michael Jordan is known as one of the most intense athletes of all time, but Tiger Woods put himself on the same level as the Chicago Bulls star.

The golfer listed only Jordan when asked by Daniel Rapoport of Golfworld if any other sports figures were as competitive as him.

"I would say 1A, 1B, myself and Michael," Woods said. "He's more, I think, outwardly competitive than I am. But I have my tendencies to be a little competitive at times."

Both athletes are considered among the best in the history of their sport.

Jordan won six NBA titles with 10 scoring titles, retiring with the third-most points in NBA history. Woods ranks second in golf history with 15 major championships while his 82 PGA Tour wins is tied with Sam Snead for the most all time.

While the talent is undeniable, their competitiveness likely helped put each of them over the top toward greatness.

Woods also got a chance to see Jordan's intensity up close, playing golf with him the day of a playoff game in 1997.

"They were playing the Knicks in the ECF," the 44-year-old explained. "I went up there and hung out with him for a few days. It was neat to be a part of...the mindset—I can relate to that. I can relate to the intensity."

