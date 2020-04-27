Attorney: Teshaun Hightower Is Innocent After Arrest on Murder Charge

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 20: Teshaun Hightower #5 of the Tulane Green Wave dribbles up court during a first round DC Holiday Fest college basketball game against the Akron Zips at the Entertainment & Sports Arena on December 20, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Former Tulane basketball player Teshaun Hightower has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and more following a fatal shooting April 8, but his attorney has maintained Hightower's innocence.

"He's innocent. He didn't shoot anybody," Averick Walker said of Hightower, per Mark Schlabach of ESPN. "It's sad that this detective sought to make him out to be a monster and he's not. When it's all said and done, it will come out in the wash that the person who did fire the gun shot the gun to protect Teshaun.

"Teshaun's brother actually fired the weapon and fired in self-defense," the attorney added.

In addition to the felony murder and aggravated assault charges, Hightower has also been charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and battery.

Hightower and his brother, Jeffery, are both being held without bond at the Henry County Jail in Georgia.

    

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Attorney: Teshaun Hightower Is Innocent After Arrest

    Tulane Basketball logo
    Tulane Basketball

    Attorney: Teshaun Hightower Is Innocent After Arrest

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Tulane's Teshaun Hightower Arrested, Charged with Murder

    Tulane Basketball logo
    Tulane Basketball

    Tulane's Teshaun Hightower Arrested, Charged with Murder

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' at UNC

    MJ laced 'em up one last time for the Tar Heels in a Sweet 16 loss to Indiana in 1984

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' at UNC

    Ed Hardin ed.hardin@greensboro.com
    via Winston-Salem Journal

    NCAA Proposing New Scheduling Rules for CBB Next Season

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    NCAA Proposing New Scheduling Rules for CBB Next Season

    David Cobb
    via CBSSports.com