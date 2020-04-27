Attorney: Teshaun Hightower Is Innocent After Arrest on Murder Charge

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Former Tulane basketball player Teshaun Hightower has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and more following a fatal shooting April 8, but his attorney has maintained Hightower's innocence.

"He's innocent. He didn't shoot anybody," Averick Walker said of Hightower, per Mark Schlabach of ESPN. "It's sad that this detective sought to make him out to be a monster and he's not. When it's all said and done, it will come out in the wash that the person who did fire the gun shot the gun to protect Teshaun.

"Teshaun's brother actually fired the weapon and fired in self-defense," the attorney added.

In addition to the felony murder and aggravated assault charges, Hightower has also been charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and battery.

Hightower and his brother, Jeffery, are both being held without bond at the Henry County Jail in Georgia.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.