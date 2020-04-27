Tua Tagovailoa Smokescreen Explained by Dolphins GM Chris Grier

Handout/Getty Images

Most of the predraft buzz regarding the Miami Dolphins was that the team preferred Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert over Alabama signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa. That turned out to be a smokescreen, however, with the Dolphins taking Tagovailoa at No. 5 overall.

Miami general manager Chris Grier told SI.com's Albert Breer that very few people within the organization knew his intentions and that he explored multiple scenarios, including trading up in the draft, but Tagovailoa was his target:

“If Tua was there, we were going to take him. ... You've done so much work on everything, so you feel good about everything. It's weird. It was a sense of calmness. We've done all our work, we felt good about our process, so we identified Tua as a guy that we wanted to take. When he was there, we felt very good about it. There was no apprehension or nervousness, we're very excited to get a player we targeted at this spot. Yeah, it's a key position. Everyone understands you got to have one to win in this league, and we felt good about Tua. There's no nervousness or anything. We just thought he was the right guy.”

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.