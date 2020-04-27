Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green Headline New ESPN 2021 NBA Mock Draft

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

While the 2020 NBA draft is considered one of the weakest in recent memory and shrouded in uncertainty because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 class appears to be the opposite.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony of ESPN released an early 2021 mock draft Monday, highlighted by Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green. Givony writes that both players would likely have been top picks in 2020 if eligible.

Cunningham is committed to attend Oklahoma State, while Green announced earlier this month he will be part of a new G League Select Team based in Los Angeles.

USC commit Evan Mobley, undecided recruit Jonathan Kuminga and Stanford commit Ziaire Williams round out the top five.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.