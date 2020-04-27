NFL Draft Grades 2020: Full List of Results and Scores for All 32 Teams

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

As has become customary over the past handful of years, the top of this year's draft focused on passing: rushing the passer, protecting the passer, catching passes from the passer and, of course, the actual passers themselves.

In a league that has become enamored with throwing the ball (see: Chiefs, Kansas City) over the past decade or so, teams are drafting heavily in the first few rounds at select positions: quarterback, offensive tackle, wide receiver, edge-rusher and cornerback. In the first round alone, 23 of the 32 players selected project to play at one of those positions.

As everyone plays catch-up with the Chiefs, who added another receiving threat with LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire at the end of the first round, the emphasis teams have on skills and speed has dramatically shifted.

Team-by-Team Letter Marks

Arizona Cardinals: A-

Josh Jones (No. 72) and Isaiah Simmons (No. 8) could be two of the best-value picks in this draft when it's said and done.

Atlanta Falcons: B

Atlanta spent a lot of capital on defense. And though A.J. Terrell was a reach, the Falcons desperately need secondary help.

Baltimore Ravens: A+

Adding running back J.K. Dobbins and speedster Devin Duvernay should make the Lamar Jackson-led offense even more dangerous.

Buffalo Bills: A-

A.J. Epenesa isn't the most exciting pick, but a three-down defensive lineman who can rush the passer is a solid addition.

Carolina Panthers: B+

The combination of defensive tackle Derrick Brown and pass-rusher Yetur Gross-Matos is a great haul in the first few rounds.

Chicago Bears: B-

Taking tight end Cole Kmet in the second round, especially with some bigger needs around Mitch Trubisky, will be an interesting pick to watch over the next few years.

Cincinnati Bengals: A+

The Bengals got the best quarterback in the draft, Joe Burrow, and they also managed to get a big, talented wideout to play across the formation from A.J. Green in Tee Higgins.

Cleveland Browns: A-

Cleveland desperately needed a tackle to protect Baker Mayfield, and Jedrick Wills can do exactly that.

Dallas Cowboys: B+

CeeDee Lamb probably wasn't at the top of Dallas' draft board, but adding him to Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Ezekiel Elliott is lethal.

Denver Broncos: B+

Second-year QB Drew Lock was in need of weapons, and he got them. Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler will be immediate upgrades in Denver.

Detroit Lions: A-

Detroit's secondary was abysmal last season, and Jeff Okudah should help that. They will also hope D'Andre Swift can take some pressure off Matt Stafford.

Green Bay Packers: D

Drafting Aaron Rodgers' replacement instead of giving him a first-round wide receiver is one of the most boneheaded moves in recent memory.

Houston Texans: C

Ross Blacklock, Houston's second-round pick, gives them a legitimate pass-rusher, but Deshaun Watson is still without significant receiving options.

Indianapolis Colts: B+

If fourth-round pick Jacob Eason can live up to the hype he entered college with, then the Colts found their replacement for Philip Rivers.

Jacksonville Jaguars: B

The Jags filled a lot of needs with the combination of CJ Henderson, K'Lavon Chaisson and Laviska Shenault. There's tons of potential in that group; can they live up to it?

Kansas City Chiefs: B+

The champions didn't have a lot of needs, but a pass-catching running back was one. Another weapon for the best quarterback in the league.

Las Vegas Raiders: B

Taking Henry Ruggs III over both Jeudy and Lamb was a head-scratcher, but the Raiders wanted to revamp their receiving corps around Derek Carr, and they did exactly that.

Los Angeles Chargers: B

Time will tell whether the Chargers reached for quarterback Justin Herbert at No. 6. His ceiling is sky-high, but his floor is also pretty low.

Los Angeles Rams: B

Part of Jared Goff's decline last year was a lack of receiving talent, and getting Van Jefferson in Round 2 should help remedy that.

Miami Dolphins: A

The Dolphins simply had to take Tua Tagovaolia at No. 5. No one knows exactly how healthy he is, but his talent is worth taking a chance on.

Minnesota Vikings: B

Minnesota replaced Stefon Diggs with LSU's Justin Jefferson, and getting a tackle like Ezra Cleveland in Round 2 has all the makings of a big steal.

New England Patriots: B-

Bill Belichick is sticking with Jarrett Stidham at quarterback and loaded up with 10 picks over the final two days. The post-Tom Brady era will be defensive, to say the least.

New Orleans Saints: B

The Saints drafted their center/guard of the future in Round 1 with Cesar Ruiz, and with only three picks, it's hard to gauge how much impact this class will have.

New York Giants: B

Tackle Andrew Thomas was probably the best in this class, and the Giants needed to protect Daniel Jones and give Saquon Barkley some help. Second-round safety Xavier McKinney could be a steal too.

New York Jets: B+

The Jets' biggest needs coming into the draft were offensive tackle and wide receiver, and they filled them with the massive Mekhi Becton and speedster Denzel Mims. Still a lot of needs on this team, but it's a start.

Philadelphia Eagles: C+

Outside of Green Bay taking Jordan Love, the Eagles taking Jalen Hurts in the second round might have been the biggest "what?!" of the draft? Philly finally got Carson Wentz some weapons but could have added a better one with the Hurts pick.

Pittsburgh Steelers: B

Like New Orleans, it's hard to determine how much impact this class will have. Second-round wideout Chase Claypool is a big target for Big Ben, but he seemed like a reach.

San Francisco 49ers: B+

The Super Bowl runners-up landed two nice first-round picks in Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk, but the biggest draft-day addition was likely All-Pro tackle Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins, especially considering the little bit they had to give up.

Seattle Seahawks: C+

Taking a linebacker (Jordyn Brooks) rated as a third-rounder by most analysts is a very Seahawks move. Seattle didn't have a lot of immediate needs, but they ended up with too many projects.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: B+

The Bucs are all-in on Tom Brady, and moving up to take tackle Tristan Wirfs in Round 1 exemplifies that. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has starter potential too.

Tennessee Titans: B

Getting LSU defensive back Kristian Fulton in the second was a steal, and Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson should be an immediate starter.

Washington Redskins: A

The Redskins got the best player available in Chase Young. Now, they wait to see whether Dwayne Haskins will be an NFL starter or if they will be in the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes next season.

