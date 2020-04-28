Ranking the 15 Matches That Defined WWE's Attitude Era

0 of 15

Credit: WWE.com

The Attitude Era may be home to some of the most unforgettable moments in WWE history, but it was also the breeding ground for incredibly compelling, wholly unique matches that stand the test of time and help define that period for the company.

Some were born of lengthy stories, such as Undertaker vs. Kane and Steve Austin vs. Mr. McMahon, while others were pure spectacle, such as Shane vs. Vince McMahon and the Tables, Ladders & Chairs matches that made stars of The Hardy Boyz, Edge and Christian, and The Dudley Boyz.

The matches, ranging from Mr. McMahon's December 1997 introduction of the era to his June 2002 demand for ruthless aggression, have become staples of fans' top 10 lists and are ranked according to the historical significance to both the era and its top stars. In the event of a tie, how well the match reflects that period in WWE history was taken into consideration.

As Bleacher Report continues its ode to the most popular, wild, chaotic, star-studded era in WWE history, relive these 15 matches that thrilled, shocked, wowed and compelled fans en route to earning their place in the annals of sports entertainment.