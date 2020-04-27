Joe Burrow Learning Bengals Offense Amid Hiatus Is 'No Concern,' Says HC Taylor

Uncredited/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor says the team has "no concern" with Joe Burrow learning its system despite all team workouts being indefinitely postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Taylor told Peter King of NBC Sports:

"I don't think schematically there's gonna be anything that's overly concerning with him. It's just the physical reps of playing against the speed in the NFL. And the different defenses you'll face and the disguises that those guys can utilize. As smart as you are, sometimes you just need those physical reps. You need to train your eyes to see them at this level. He played in the SEC. You saw how many picks went in the first round from the SEC. It's gonna get you as prepared as it can.

"But nothing can replicate what an actual NFL defense looks and feels like on game day, particularly in our division. So, you just want those physical reps as much as you can get them. We'll take it—every practice they'll give to us when the time comes. We'll utilize all of them. Do our best to get up to speed and make sure we account for all those physical reps that may be missing right now."

The Bengals selected Burrow with the top overall pick Thursday night. While fellow Round 1 QBs Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love all have veteran options ahead of them who may or will take the Week 1 snaps, Cincinnati took Burrow with the expectation he'll be the opening week starter.

