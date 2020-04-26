4-Star PF Prospect Ernest Ross Reportedly Commits to NC State over LSU, More

Image via 247Sports.com

Ernest Ross, a 4-star power forward from Alachua, Florida, committed to NC State on Sunday, according to Evan Daniels of 247Sports.com.

"At the end of the day it boiled down to him having a great relationship with coach [Kevin] Keatts and his staff," Game Elite coach Russ Powell told Daniels. "They did a great job of him making him feel as home as possible. They made his family feel the most comfortable."

