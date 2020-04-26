4-Star PF Prospect Ernest Ross Reportedly Commits to NC State over LSU, More

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2020

Image via 247Sports.com

Ernest Ross, a 4-star power forward from Alachua, Florida, committed to NC State on Sunday, according to Evan Daniels of 247Sports.com.  

"At the end of the day it boiled down to him having a great relationship with coach [Kevin] Keatts and his staff," Game Elite coach Russ Powell told Daniels. "They did a great job of him making him feel as home as possible. They made his family feel the most comfortable."

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

