Florida's Andrew Nembhard, Tre Mann Declare for 2020 NBA Draft

Matt Stamey/Associated Press

The Florida Gators will be without two of their guards from the 2019-20 campaign when they take the court again in 2020-21.

On Sunday, Florida announced guard Tre Mann entered the NBA draft but preserved his NCAA eligibility should he decide to return. The school also announced point guard Andrew Nembhard declared for the draft but retained his eligibility to return if he chooses that route.

June 3 is the NCAA's deadline for players to decide if they want to withdraw from the draft.

Mann arrived at Florida as a highly regarded 5-star recruit, per 247Sports' composite rankings, although he didn't fully live up to expectations as a game-changing playmaker. He averaged 5.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.6 steals a night behind 35.6 percent shooting from the field and 27.5 percent shooting from three-point range.

He flashed his potential at times, such as when he scored 13 points in a February matchup with Kentucky, but he was more of a secondary contributor.

Nembhard was more of a primary contributor in 2019-20 and averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals a night behind 44.1 percent shooting from the field and 30.8 percent shooting from three-point range in 2019-20.

The Gators went 19-12 overall and 11-7 in SEC play and were likely on the way to the NCAA tournament before it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium noted Sunday was the deadline for underclassmen like Mann and Nembhard to declare for the draft.