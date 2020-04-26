Seahawks Rumors: Seattle Releases Justin Britt, Save $8.5M in Cap Space

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks is cutting ties with another offensive lineman.

After releasing veteran guard D.J. Fluker earlier in the day, the team informed veteran center Justin Britt that he will also be released, per NFL insider Adam Caplan.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson took to social media to bid farewell to his longtime offensive lineman:

"In life... we all meet people who we get to spend time with and talk life and compete to be the best in the world with... well JB.. thanks for all the focus and hard work and love you brought to the game. You laid it on the line for many years together and I will be forever grateful for your work ethic, passion, and love for the game, but most importantly others. Although I wish we could keep celebrating in the End Zone together and I wish it could be longer, the reality is your best days are ahead of you. Go be who you are destined to be. I’m grateful God put you in my life and I can’t wait to watch the rest of your journey. Love you brother. Love. 3."

According to Aaron J. Fentress of The Athletic, the latest move will save the team approximately $8.5 million in cap space.

Saving around $12.1 million in cap space isn't the only impetus for the move. The team also has a large group of offensive lineman on the roster after signing Kahlil McKenzie, B.J. Finney, Cedric Ogbuehi and Brandon Shell this offseason, retaining Joey Hunt, Jordan Roos, Mike Iupati and Jordan Simmons and drafting Damien Lewis.

Finney is expected to start at center for the team, while Lewis will have the opportunity to start at guard.

Britt, 29, had his season cut short in October after requiring reconstructive knee surgery. It's possible the injury could sideline him well into the 2020 season. That, combined with his age and cap hit, made him a potential cap casualty.

"That's an unfortunate thing for him, you know," Seahawks general manager John Schneider said of Britt’s injury at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, per Gregg Bell of the News Tribune. "But Joey [Hunt] came in and played real well. And [Ethan] Pocic can play there, as well."

Ditto for Finney. His signing likely signaled the end of the road for Britt in Seattle.

But the release of Fluker and Britt could give the Seahawks the financial flexibility to bring back star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on a lucrative contract. Given the depth the team has on the offensive line, it's a trade-off that would make sense.