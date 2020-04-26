Alex Rodriguez on 10-RBI Game with Yankees: It 'Was More Than Just a Game'

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Well before Alex Rodriguez was apparently considering buying the New York Mets, he was crushing baseballs for the Big Apple's other team.

Rodriguez took to Twitter on Sunday to celebrate the 15th anniversary of one of the most impressive individual performances of his career in a 12-4 win for the New York Yankees over the Los Angeles Angels on April 26, 2005.

A-Rod spearheaded the Bronx Bombers' efforts that day with four hits, three home runs and 10 RBI. All three long balls came off Bartolo Colon, who was the American League Cy Young winner and an All-Star that season with a 3.48 ERA and 21-8 record.

Rodriguez wrote, "15 years ago today was more than just a game I'll never forget ... it was the kind of game I had only dreamed about as a kid."

Getting one-tenth of the way to 100 RBI in a single game is a nice way to bolster one's American League MVP candidacy, and Rodriguez ended up winning the award behind a .321/.421/.610 slash line with 48 home runs and 130 RBI. He played all 162 games that season and helped lead the Yankees to the AL East crown.

However, the Angels had the last laugh and defeated New York in the AL Division Series in five games that year.