Video: Lions' Matthew Stafford Shows Off Impressive Math Skills During NFL Draft

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Quick, what is 9,758 times 618? No calculators. No pen and paper. Do it in your head.

Having a little trouble? Well, apparently you're not Matthew Stafford opening this article to read about yourself.

The Detroit Lions quarterback showed off his math skills during the team's 2020 NFL draft party, taking all of three seconds to come up with the correct answer of 6,030,444.

Like, it is one thing for Stafford to have this insane math ability. There are a lot of people who are great at math.

It is completely unfair of him to be that good at football and math. It's a human cheat code and even more impressive considering Stafford is more than a decade out of college. There is no reason for him to still be this good at this stuff.

I took six years of Spanish between high school and college and still need the Duolingo owl to remind me how to put together a sentence. And this guy comes here with the greatest math party trick ever invented.

Incredible.