Dwyane Wade Talks Giving Norris Cole His Porsche for Hitting Half-Court Shot

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2020

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 29: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat high fives Norris Cole #30 of the Miami Heat during the game against the Orlando Magic at American Airlines Arena on December 29, 2014 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christopher Trotman/Getty Images)
Christopher Trotman/Getty Images

Norris Cole hit one of the most lucrative half-court shots ever. 

The former NBA player joined Dwyane Wade on the Platform Basketball Podcast and recounted betting D-Wade he could hit a half-court shot when the pair were teammates on the Miami Heat. Wade said if he did, he'd give him his brand-new Porsche. 

And Norris hit the shot. 

Norris joined the Heat in the 2011-12 season and had quite the run in Miami, spending parts of four seasons with the team. Not only did he win two titles with Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh, he also came out of the deal with a free Porsche. Pretty sweet deal right there.

