Dwyane Wade Talks Giving Norris Cole His Porsche for Hitting Half-Court Shot

Norris Cole hit one of the most lucrative half-court shots ever.

The former NBA player joined Dwyane Wade on the Platform Basketball Podcast and recounted betting D-Wade he could hit a half-court shot when the pair were teammates on the Miami Heat. Wade said if he did, he'd give him his brand-new Porsche.

And Norris hit the shot.

Norris joined the Heat in the 2011-12 season and had quite the run in Miami, spending parts of four seasons with the team. Not only did he win two titles with Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh, he also came out of the deal with a free Porsche. Pretty sweet deal right there.