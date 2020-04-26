MSU QB Brian Lewerke Signs Patriots Contract as UDFA After 2020 NFL Draft

Al Goldis/Associated Press

The New England Patriots added depth at quarterback by signing undrafted free agent Brian Lewerke, according to agent Mike McCartney.

The quarterback was a three-year starter at Michigan State, totaling 8,293 passing yards in his college career.

New England didn't take a quarterback in the 2020 NFL draft but also signed J'Mar Smith out of Louisiana Tech as an undrafted free agent, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Both players will compete for a job with the Patriots as the team tries to replace Tom Brady, who left in free agency after 20 years with the organization.

Jarrett Stidham is seemingly the favorite to start in 2020 after being taken in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, while veteran Brian Hoyer is the only other quarterback on the roster.

Lewerke will bring with him plenty of experience at a big-time program, although he was up-and-down during his time with the Spartans.

He was at his best as a sophomore with 20 touchdowns and just seven interceptions for a team that finished 10-3. Turnovers were a problem for him the next two years, totaling 24 interceptions with just 25 touchdowns in 24 games.

The 6'2" passer still believes in himself to earn a spot in the NFL:

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed Lewerke as the No. 16 quarterback in the 2020 class, giving him the last "NFL-caliber" grade at the position.