Mike Tyson Praises Floyd Mayweather, Says He'd Be a Great Boxing Trainer

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2020

Floyd Mayweather Jr. trains at his gym Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mayweather is scheduled to fight Conor McGregor on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is one of the greatest boxers of his generation, and Mike Tyson believes the unbeaten legend could make the transition to training one day.

"I give Floyd a good chance because Floyd's a gym rat—that's all he does," Tyson said to TMZ Sports. "You see him in the club for one week, but he's in the gym every day for 25 years. Even when he goes out and parties, he's back in the gym the next day. He does it in his sleep."

Mayweather retired from active boxing following his victory over Conor McGregor in August 2018. He teased last November that he might be returning to the ring in 2020.

Assuming the 43-year-old has hanged up the gloves for good, he'd be following in the footsteps of his uncle.

Roger Mayweather was a world champion in the super featherweight and light welterweight divisions before retiring and becoming a trainer. Roger, who died in March, trained Floyd throughout Floyd's prolific career.

