NFL TE Delanie Walker Appears Uninjured on Video After Car Crash in March

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2020

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker (82) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

Free agent tight end Delanie Walker was uninjured after being involved in a car crash in Los Angeles last month.

TMZ Sports obtained video of the aftermath of the incident, featuring Walker walking around and taking pictures of his Mercedes G Wagon.

The report says police found Walker was not at fault. The driver of the other vehicle made an illegal turn and slammed into the driver side of Walker's Mercedes, causing severe damage. According to the report, the other driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As for Walker's car, it is still in the shop but appears to have survived impact.

Walker was released by the Titans in March after seven seasons. He has been limited to eight games over the last two years due to injury but said he does not plan to retire.

