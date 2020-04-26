49ers GM John Lynch: Trent Williams' New Contract Won't Be Rushed After Trade

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The San Francisco dealt a fifth-round pick in this year's draft and a third-rounder in 2021 for Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams on Saturday.

Williams will replace the retired Joe Staley at left tackle in 2020, but his current contract only runs through the upcoming season.

That leaves a question as to the 49ers' long-term plans at the position, but 49ers general manager John Lynch said Saturday that the team is not in a scramble to sign Williams to a long-term deal at this time, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner:

"I think the plan was to land him right now and then let the rest kind of work itself out. I think it's always an advantage when you get someone in the building, on your roster. Now you've got a chance. We'll get a really good look at him. We'll see where the rest of our team is at, but right now we are just ecstatic that we were able to pull it off at a really opportune time.

"You're losing a great player like Joe at a very critical position, to be able to have everything line up that he was available right then and for us to be able to land him, I think very fortuitous for us, and we're very excited about that."

Williams did not play in 2019 because of a yearlong holdout that's explained here by Adam Zielonka of the Washington Times.

That could potentially raise some concern about whether the 31-year-old can return to form after the hiatus, but Williams is simply a phenomenal left tackle who will likely make an immediate positive impact.

Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus provided insight into Williams' prowess in a piece following the deal.

"After an average rookie season, Williams had eight consecutive seasons with an overall PFF grade north of 75.0, including two that topped 91.0 and four more above 80.0. His last two seasons playing saw him cough up just one sack, and he’s every bit as devastating a run-blocker as he is in pass protection.

"In his career, Williams has ranked inside the top 10 in terms of PFF grade among tackles four times, and he led the position in PFF grade on two occasions."

Monson also said Williams is "one of the best left tackles in football and will be expected to remain so in 2020."

With Williams in the mix, the 49ers' line should consist of their new left tackle, plus right tackle Mike McGlinchey, guards Laken Tomlinson and Tom Compton and center Weston Richburg, per Ourlads.