LSU Sets SEC Record with 14 Picks in 2020 NFL Draft After CFP Title Season

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The 2019 LSU football team broke many records en route to their national championship-winning season, but they also set a new mark in the 2020 NFL draft after 14 players were picked, marking an SEC record.

The 15-0 Tigers had five first-rounders and two-second rounders, a list that includes quarterback Joe Burrow (No. 1 overall), edge-rusher K'Lavon Chaisson (No. 20), wide receiver Justin Jefferson (No. 22), linebacker Patrick Queen (No. 28), running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (No. 32), safety Grant Delpit (No. 44) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (No. 61).

That list doesn't even include wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, whom Bill Bender of Sporting News lists as fifth overall on his current big board for the draft class of 2021.

The 2019 LSU team has a chance to be remembered among some of the game's all-time great college teams that then send a huge wave of talent to the pros.

The 2001 Miami team featuring wide receiver Andre Johnson, safeties Ed Reed and Sean Taylor, running back Clinton Portis, offensive tackle Bryant McKinnie, linebacker Jonathan Vilma and tight end Jeremy Shockey (among many others) is one such example.

We'll see how this LSU team stacks up, but for now, the NFL awaits an exciting influx of talent from Baton Rouge after a phenomenal 15-0 campaign.