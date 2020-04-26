NFL Draft 2020 Results: Team-by-Team Grades for Overall Picks and Trades

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The NFL draft began Thursday night in expected fashion: LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was selected No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.

It continued with former Ohio State teammates going No. 2 and No. 3, with defensive end Chase Young and cornerback Jeff Okudah going to the Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions, respectively. But things didn't go chalk the entire way, as trades and surprises occurred over the three-day event.

The draft culminated Saturday after 255 players had been selected. Here's how this year's draft unfolded, along with grades for all 32 teams.

2020 NFL Draft Results

2020 NFL Draft Team Grades

Atlanta Falcons: D

Arizona Cardinals: A

Baltimore Ravens: A+

Buffalo Bills: C+

Carolina Panthers: B

Chicago Bears: C-

Cincinnati Bengals: A

Cleveland Browns: B+

Dallas Cowboys: A+

Denver Broncos: A

Detroit Lions: B+

Green Bay Packers: C

Houston Texans: D+

Indianapolis Colts: A-

Jacksonville Jaguars: B+

Kansas City Chiefs: B

Las Vegas Raiders: D

Los Angeles Chargers: B

Los Angeles Rams: C-

Miami Dolphins: B+

Minnesota Vikings: A

New England Patriots: C

New Orleans Saints: B-

New York Jets: B

New York Giants: B-

Philadelphia Eagles: C-

Pittsburgh Steelers: C

San Francisco 49ers: C+

Seattle Seahawks: C-

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A-

Tennessee Titans: B

Washington Redskins: B

Vikings Add Both Quality and Quantity in Draft

If it seemed like the Minnesota Vikings were on the clock a lot during the three days of the draft, that's because they were. Minnesota made 15 selections, setting a record for a seven-round draft, according to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune.

And the Vikings didn't just make a lot of selections—they made some great ones. That includes each of their first-round picks, as they added LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson at No. 22 overall and TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney at No. 31.

It was a bit of a surprise that Jefferson was still on the board when Minnesota made its first selection. The Philadelphia Eagles, who owned the No. 21 pick, were in the market for a receiver but selected TCU's Jalen Reagor instead. That worked out well for the Vikings, who will hope Jefferson can help to fill the void created when they traded Stefon Diggs earlier this offseason.

Gladney should have an opportunity to contribute quickly as Minnesota no longer has cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander. The Vikings also selected cornerbacks in the third and fifth rounds, drafting Mississippi State's Cameron Dantzler and Temple's Harrison Hand, respectively.

Minnesota also got great value late in the second round when it drafted Boise State tackle Ezra Cleveland, who some projected to go in the first round, with the No. 58 overall pick.

49ers Active on Trade Front During Draft

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Before the draft, the San Francisco 49ers acquired a second first-round selection when they dealt defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for the No. 13 pick. They didn't end up making that pick.

San Francisco moved back one spot to No. 14 in a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then selected South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. While some mocks projected the 49ers to target a wide receiver with their first pick, they instead used the selection to replace Buckner. It was an interesting decision, as San Francisco essentially completed a straight swap of an All-Pro for an unproven prospect despite being in win-now mode.

The 49ers also missed out on the top tier of wide receivers (Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, Henry Ruggs III), but they still selected a receiver in the first round, drafting Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk at No. 25.

Thursday's trade wasn't the only one the 49ers made during the draft. On Saturday, they acquired tackle Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins in exchange for a fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-round selection. It was a smart move considering Joe Staley's retirement because Williams can be plugged in as his replacement.

Williams may not have been a draft pick, but he might be San Francisco's best acquisition over the three-day span. He previously played for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was Washington's offensive coordinator from 2010-13, and will be ready to help San Francisco compete for another NFC title.

Raiders Make Some Questionable Draft Decisions

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

With a pair of first-round selections, the Las Vegas Raiders had some key decisions to make in this year's draft ahead of their first season in Las Vegas. However, it's possible they might have made the wrong ones.

First, the Raiders drafted Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III with the No. 12 pick. Ruggs is a speedy, talented receiver, but Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb were both still on the board and might have been better choices. It's possible that we could look back one day and see that Las Vegas was right. But as of now, it seems a questionable choice.

The Raiders reached for another player with the No. 19 pick, selecting Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette. Although he was one of the better corners in this year's draft class, it was surprising to see him come off the board so early.

Las Vegas needed a boost to its secondary, so it makes sense it targeted a cornerback, but this wasn't the way it should have done so. There were a lot of talented players available at No. 19, so the Raiders may have been better off drafting a different player and adding a corner in the second or third round.

Still, Las Vegas drafted two more receivers in the third round, adding Kentucky's Lynn Bowden and South Carolina's Bryan Edwards with consecutive picks, so perhaps the Raiders have adequately filled the holes they have in their lineup.