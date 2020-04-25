Undrafted NFL Free Agents 2020: Latest Details on the Biggest Signings

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL draft is in the books, but that doesn't mean teams are finished adding rookies they hope will be able to contribute on the field next season.

Undrafted free agents have become a luxury that all 32 organizations have taken advantage of. San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert went undrafted out of Purdue in 2015 to setting a franchise playoff record with 220 rushing yards in the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers.

In the Kansas City Chiefs' 31-20 Super Bowl LIV win over the 49ers, undrafted Damien Williams ran for 104 yards and scored the decisive touchdown with 1:20 remaining.

Due to the restrictions imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic, the undrafted market this year could be more hectic than usual because coaches and executives aren't in the same space to conduct business with agents and players.

Here are the biggest names and deals signed by undrafted free agents as they take the next step on their journey to the NFL.

JaMycal Hasty to 49ers

Kyle Shanahan continues to stockpile running backs, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting the San Francisco 49ers signed Baylor's JaMycal Hasty.

The 49ers traded Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins during the draft, so Hasty will have a chance to compete with Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, Jerrick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson for carries.

Hasty finished second on the Bears with 627 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in 2019.

Thaddeus Moss to Redskins

The Washington Redskins will add another pass-catcher to help out Dwayne Haskins with LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss planning to sign with the team, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In addition to being the son of Randy Moss, Thaddeus had the best season of his college career in 2019. The 21-year-old had 570 yards and four touchdowns on 47 receptions to help the Tigers win the College Football Playoff Championship.

Sewo Olonilua to Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott will have protection in front of him thanks to the Dallas Cowboys agreeing to a deal with TCU running back Sewo Olonilua, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News noted the Cowboys plan to make Olonilua a fullback.

Olonilua had a career-high eight touchdowns on 134 carries as a senior in 2019.

J'Mar Smith to Patriots

After passing on quarterbacks in the draft, the New England Patriots plan to sign Louisiana Tech's J'Mar Smith, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Smith was a three-year starter for the Bulldogs. He threw for 2,977 yards, 18 touchdowns and completed 64.3 percent of his passes as a senior in 2019.

Will Hastings to Patriots

The Patriots will add a wide receiver to their roster, with NESN's Doug Kyed reporting Auburn's Will Hastings is going to sign with the reigning AFC East champions.

Hastings' best college season came in 2017 playing with Jarrett Stidham as his quarterback. He had 525 yards and four touchdowns on 26 receptions that season.

Rodrigo Blankenship to Colts

If Adam Vinatieri decides to retire, the Indianapolis Colts are prepared with a backup plan by agreeing to a deal with Georgia's Rodrigo Blankenship, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Blankenship scored at least 120 points in each of the past three seasons, made all 200 of his extra-point attempts and connected on 82.5 percent of his field-goal attempts for the Bulldogs.

Quartney Davis to Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys added to their already-strong receiving corps by agreeing to a deal with Texas A&M's Quartney Davis, his agency told SiriusXM NFL Radio host Adam Caplan.

Davis racked up 1,201 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons with the Aggies.

LaVert Hill to Chiefs

Needing reinforcements in their secondary, the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a deal with Michigan cornerback LaVert Hill, per Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports.

Hill was named to the All-Big Ten first team in each of the past two seasons. He had seven tackles for loss and six interceptions during his tenure with the Wolverines.

Kalija Lipscomb to Chiefs

Always looking for more offensive weapons, the Kansas City Chiefs added to their stable of wide receivers by agreeing to a deal with Vanderbilt's Kalija Lipscomb, per Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports.

Lipscomb had a career year in 2018 with 916 yards and nine touchdowns on 87 receptions. He led the Commodores with 511 receiving yards last season.

Chris Finke to 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers added another playmaker to their offense by agreeing to a deal with Notre Dame wide receiver Chris Finke that guarantees him $95,000, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Finke set a career-high with four touchdowns and finished third on the Fighting Irish with 456 receiving yards in 2019.

Javon Leake to Giants

The New York Giants gave themselves another big-play threat in the backfield, with ESPN's Jordan Raanan reporting they are expected to sign Maryland running back Javon Leake.

Leake managed to outshine his teammate Anthony McFarland—a fourth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers—last season. He led the Terrapins with 736 rushing yards, averaged 7.2 yards per attempt and scored eight touchdowns on 102 carries.