NFL Draft Viewer Recreates Kliff Kingsbury's Viral Mansion Photo with Legos

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 25, 2020

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury talks to reporters during a post-game news conference following an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Seattle. The Cardinals won 27-13. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Lindsey Wasson/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury's mansion took center stage when ESPN cameras featured the 40-year-old's setup during the 2020 NFL draft, which is being held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now comes word that the mansion has inspired Lego art, with ESPN's Adam Schefter retweeting a Kingsbury mansion recreation initially presented by Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication lecturer Lori Johnson:

Schefter called the construction "outstanding." 

Catherine Reagor of the Arizona Republic provided some details on Kingsbury's 7,000 square-foot Paradise Valley home.

"Kingsbury's house was built in 2017 and has four bedrooms and 5½ bathrooms," Reagor wrote. "The listing described a 'palatial master suite' with separate his-and-hers walk-in closets and 'an over-the-top master bathroom.'"

If that wasn't enough, Kingsbury's agent, Erik Burkhardt, also provided these details after his client's home began making waves:

Kingsbury is entering his second year as the Cardinals' head coach.

Video Play Button

