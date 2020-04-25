Bills GM Brandon Beane Says Jake Fromm Was 'Too Good to Pass Up' in NFL Draft

John Amis/Associated Press

Even though the Buffalo Bills are committed to Josh Allen as their starting quarterback, the team thought the value Jake Fromm presented in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft was too much to ignore.

In a text message to ESPN's Chris Mortensen on Saturday, Bills general manager Brandon Beane wrote they weren't "planning on drafting a quarterback today," but that Fromm was "too good to pass up."

Fromm was selected by the Bills with the 167th pick after previously being mentioned as a likely Day 2 selection.

B/R's Matt Miller had Fromm ranked as the No. 7 quarterback in this year's draft class and gave him a third-round grade.

Fromm looked like a potential superstar early in his college career. The Georgia native took over as the starter as a true freshman when Jacob Eason hurt his arm in the season's first game. He went 36-7 in three seasons as the starter and threw for 8,236 yards, 78 touchdowns and a 63.3 completion percentage.

Even with Allen as the starter in Buffalo, there are practical reasons for the front office to view Fromm as a good depth option. Current backup Matt Barkley is entering the final season of his contract.

Given how well constructed the Bills roster is—coming off a 10-6 record and playoff appearance last season—taking a flier on a talented quarterback in the fifth round is a smart investment.