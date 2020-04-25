Report: Marquise Goodwin Traded to Eagles from 49ers for 6th-Round Pick Swap

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2020

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) runs on the field during the in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The 49ers and Eagles agreed to a trade that will send Marquise Goodwin to Philadelphia on Saturday, San Francisco's second trade sending out a veteran skill position player on Day 3 of the 2020 NFL draft.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the teams will swap sixth-round picks to complete the deal. The 49ers also traded running back Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins and acquired tackle Trent Williams as part of a busy day for general manager John Lynch.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    John Hightower Scouting Report

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    John Hightower Scouting Report

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    49ers Trade RB Breida to Miami

    NFL logo
    NFL

    49ers Trade RB Breida to Miami

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Jacob Eason: Gonna 'Compete My Nuts Off' 😂

    Colts new QB sounds more than ready for the NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jacob Eason: Gonna 'Compete My Nuts Off' 😂

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Scouting Report for Eagles' Pick Jack Driscoll

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Scouting Report for Eagles' Pick Jack Driscoll

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report