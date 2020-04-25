Report: Marquise Goodwin Traded to Eagles from 49ers for 6th-Round Pick Swap

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The 49ers and Eagles agreed to a trade that will send Marquise Goodwin to Philadelphia on Saturday, San Francisco's second trade sending out a veteran skill position player on Day 3 of the 2020 NFL draft.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the teams will swap sixth-round picks to complete the deal. The 49ers also traded running back Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins and acquired tackle Trent Williams as part of a busy day for general manager John Lynch.

