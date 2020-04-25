Leonard Fournette Trade Rumors: Jaguars Spoke to Dolphins Before Breida Deal

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly discussed a trade involving running back Leonard Fournette in March, but it never materialized, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Instead, the Dolphins sent a fifth-round draft pick to the San Francisco 49ers for running back Matt Breida on Saturday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Niners then used the 153rd overall pick to take West Virginia offensive tackle Colton McKivitz.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported April 18 that the Jags were having trade discussions with teams that were focused on Fournette.

The 25-year-old Fournette is coming off a strong season that saw him rush for a career-high 1,152 yards. He only ran for three touchdowns but was a huge factor in the passing game with 76 receptions for 522 yards, which were both career highs.

Fournette was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft out of LSU, and he is about to enter the final year of his contract, although the Jags or any team that acquires him can exercise his fifth-year option and keep him through at least 2021.

While trading Fournette now would allow the Jags to get some value and avoid having to sign him to a new contract, it would leave them with little to speak of at running back. Their top option behind Fournette is 2019 fifth-round pick Ryquell Armstead, who rushed for just 108 yards as a rookie last season.

Jacksonville has parted ways with several high-profile players over the past year. The Jags traded cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams last season and have traded the likes of defensive lineman Calais Campbell, corner A.J. Bouye and quarterback Nick Foles this offseason as well.

Also, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue wants to be traded, which means the 2020 Jaguars could have a decidedly different look compared to the 2019 team.

Fournette may have been a great fit in Miami as the No. 1 running back in support of rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but the Dolphins went with what was likely a cheaper option in Breida.

The Niners had a logjam at running back with Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, Jeffery Wilson, Jerick McKinnon and Breida, which made Breida expendable for a late-round pick.

Meanwhile, Breida will bring his speed and explosiveness to a Dolphins running back group that needs it. Miami signed Jordan Howard in free agency to be the starter, but he is more of a power runner who should complement Breida's skill set well.

The 2020 NFL draft was stacked with quality running back prospects as well, which could make it difficult for the Jags to receive fair value in a trade for Fournette.