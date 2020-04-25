Justin Tucker Offered John Harbaugh a Generator During Predraft Power Outage

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has come through in the clutch many times during his eight-year NFL career, and he was willing to do so again Saturday morning.

The Ravens tweeted a text exchange between Tucker and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh that occurred before Day 3 of the 2020 NFL draft:

Tucker said that his power had gone out and offered to bring a generator to Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta if they encountered the same problem. Harbaugh thanked Tucker for the gesture but indicated that he wasn't having any such issues.

This year's NFL draft is an unprecedented one, as it has been held virtually rather than in Las Vegas in front of thousands of fans as planned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

NFL head coaches and general managers have called in the selections from their homes and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has announced the picks from his basement.

While the format is unique, it has made for some compelling television and helped the draft set a single-day record for viewership during Thursday night's first round.

The draft has run as smoothly as hoped so far with no reported glitches or technical issues, although Tucker was ready to step in and prevent one if needed.

Tucker and the Ravens went 14-2 last season, but they fell to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round. Their team was already set to be stacked entering 2020, but their draft class thus far has been widely praised.

With linebacker Patrick Queen, running back J.K. Dobbins, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and wide receiver Devin Duvernay being among the rookies who will join a four-time first-team All-Pro in Tucker, the reigning NFL MVP in quarterback Lamar Jackson and others, Baltimore is undoubtedly one of the top contenders to win the Super Bowl next season.