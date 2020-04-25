Danny Manning Reportedly Won't Return as Wake Forest HC After 6 Seasons

Danny Manning Reportedly Won't Return as Wake Forest HC After 6 SeasonsApril 25, 2020
Chris Seward/Associated Press
Wake Forest head basketball coach Danny Manning has reportedly been fired after six seasons with the Demon Deacons.
Stadium's Jeff Goodman and CBS Sports' Gary Parrish both reported the news Saturday.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
BREAKING: Wake Forest dismisses basketball coach Danny Manning