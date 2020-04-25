Jalen Hurts Drafted for 'Unique Set of Skills,' Eagles' Doug Pederson Says

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson explained the rationale behind taking Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts 53rd overall in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft on Friday.

According to NFL.com's Grant Gordon, Pederson said: "He has a unique set of skills that we're going to take a look at as we keep developing this offseason and this advancement, so to speak, as we get ready for training camp."

The selection of Hurts in the second round raised some eyebrows since Eagles starting quarterback Carson Wentz is set to make over $39 million this season and is under contract through 2024.

While it is possible that a quarterback controversy could develop at some point down the line, Pederson made it fairly clear that Wentz is the starter and Hurts is a developmental understudy.

Pederson also feels Hurts can bring a different dimension to the offense and play a role immediately in much the same say Taysom Hill has for the New Orleans Saints:

"With Jalen Hurts, he has a unique skill set. You see what Taysom Hill has done in New Orleans and now he and [Saints quarterback] Drew Brees have a connection there and a bond there, and you even look at—when [Joe] Flacco and [Ravens QB] Lamar [Jackson] in Baltimore for the short period of time, how they gelled together. It's just something we're going to explore. I want to make a point here first and foremost that Jalen Hurts is a good quarterback, and he was drafted as a quarterback and he's a quarterback first, but he has a unique skill set that he's a great runner. Obviously, he throws well on the run."

If the Eagles envision Hurts being something of a slash-type utility player who lines up at various positions, including quarterback, running back and wide receiver, he could have some value in an offense that was starved for playmakers last season.

With wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson missing significant time because of injury last season, Wentz had to lean on running back Miles Sanders and tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.

Now, the Eagles have a potentially dangerous Swiss army knife in Hurts, plus speedy wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who they selected in the first round out of TCU.

Philly may still need some help at receiver since relying on both Jeffery and Jackson to stay healthy is a risky proposition, but with five wide receivers having already come off the board in the second round by the time they picked, the Eagles took an unconventional approach.

If the Eagles are able to get long-term insurance at the quarterback position and a dangerous offensive weapon that opposing defenses must account for in Hurts, then the pick could prove to be worthwhile moving forward.