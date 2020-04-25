Trent Williams Denies Rumors of Shutting Down Vikings Trade: 'That's Not True'

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Disgruntled Washington offensive tackle Trent Williams denied a report that he blocked a trade that would have sent him to the Minnesota Vikings.

"No, that's not true," Williams said, per ESPN's John Keim and Courtney Cronin.

The ESPN reporters confirmed, however, that Washington and Minnesota were informed Williams does not want to play for the Vikings. Minnesota wound up selecting Ezra Cleveland in Friday's second round of the NFL draft.

Williams has been attempting to push his way out of Washington for more than a calendar year. The Pro Bowl tackle cited a falling out with the team's medical staff over what he said was an incorrect diagnosis of a cancerous growth on his head. Williams had the growth surgically removed last year.

"It was cancer. I had a tumor removed from my skull—attached to my skull—it got pretty serious for a second," Williams told reporters last October. "I was told some scary things from the doctors. It was definitely nothing to play with. It was one of those things that will change your outlook on life."

Washington granted Williams' agent permission to seek a trade last month, but nothing has materialized. The ESPN report said the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers have expressed interest. Both teams lack salary cap space to absorb Williams' $12.5 million base salary, so a restructured contract and/or some roster reorganizing would be needed.

Williams has played under both Rams coach Sean McVay and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan when they served as Washington's offensive coordinator.

Washington has made it abundantly clear the team wants something in return for Williams, so playing out the tension until he's released seems unlikely. It's possible Williams winds up with a decision between playing for a team he is so clearly done with or forfeiting another eight-figure payday.