Fantasy Football 2020: Updated Rankings and Stock Watch Following Day 2 of Draft

The first three rounds of the 2020 NFL draft have come and gone. For fantasy enthusiasts, the impact moves have been made.

While some future standouts remain in the draft pool, the players most likely to influence the fantasy landscape are already off the board. While there's always the possibility of a Day 3 prospect having a Gardner Minshew-like impact, most first-year fantasy studs are taken in the first two days.

Here we'll examine updated draft rankings with three rounds in the rearview. We'll also examine some players whose stocks have risen or fallen because of draft selections. First, though, a look at the draft board heading into Day 3.

2020 NFL Draft Tracker

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings, PPR

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

2. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

3. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

4. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

5. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

6. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

7. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

8. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

9. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

10. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

11. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

12. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

13. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

14. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

15. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

16. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

17. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

18. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

19. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

21. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

22. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

23. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

24. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

25. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

26. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

27. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

28. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

29. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

30. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

31. Odell Beckham jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

32. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons

33. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

34. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears

35. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

36. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

37. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

38. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

39. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

40. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

41. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

42. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

43. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

44. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

45. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

46. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

47. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

48. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

49. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

50. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Stock Down: Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns in 2019. He also added three scores as a receiver and totaled more than 1,500 yards rushing and receiving. Naturally, Green Bay added a running back early in the draft.

The Packers made a couple of questionable moves during the first two days of the draft. They traded up for Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in Round 1, but that shouldn't affect Aaron Rodgers' fantasy value this season. The second-round selection of Boston College back AJ Dillon could have a dramatic impact on Jones' value, however.

Jones was already splitting time with fellow back Jamaal Williams, who had 713 combined rushing and receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2019 to go with 39 receptions.

Adding Dillon, a bruising early-down back, is likely to hurt Jones more than it does Williams. Much of Williams' fantasy value lies in PPR scoring, and Dillon is not a receiving back by trade. He had just 21 receptions in three seasons with the Eagles.

However, Dillon could immediately take early-down work and goal-line opportunities, potentially robbing Jones of his RB1 status.

Stock Up: Drew Lock, QB, Denver Broncos

While second-year quarterback Drew Lock hasn't shown enough to warrant being a QB1 yet, he is worth a draft pick as a streamer and potential sleeper. The Denver Broncos focused on supporting the Missouri product in this year's draft, using their first two picks on receivers.

In Round 1, the Broncos took Alabama wideout Jerry Jeudy. He has the potential to be a 1B to Courtland Sutton's 1A in the Broncos offense.

"Jeudy can play inside or outside but offers a unique ability to both widen or lengthen the field from the slot," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote.

In Round 2, Denver added Penn State's KJ Hamler. A speedy, shifty slot receiver, Hamler should take over the role vacated by Emmanuel Sanders when he was traded last season.

A receiving corps of Jeudy, Hamler, Sutton and tight end Noah Fant is quite formidable and should allow Lock to be a high-ceiling fantasy option in 2020. The addition of interior offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry isn't going to hurt.

Stock Down: Mark Ingram II and Lamar Jackson (in Some Formats)

The Baltimore Ravens used a second-round pick on Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins. That should have an immediate impact on the value of Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram II.

Ingram rushed for 1,018 yards, added 247 yards as a pass-catcher and scored 15 total touchdowns in 2019. Those numbers are likely to decline with Dobbins in the fold, and managers should be wary of overdrafting Ingram.

Dobbins' addition could also hurt the fantasy value of quarterback Lamar Jackson, who rushed for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns last season. It likely means that Jackson won't carry the offense with his legs quite so often—something Jackson has already hinted at.

"I doubt if I'm going to be carrying the ball a lot going on in the future," Jackson said, per Clifton Brown of the team's official website.

Managers banking on Jackson's rushing numbers should be wary. However, it's not like the Louisville product is going to stop running, and his passing value could be on the upswing. Baltimore drafted speedy Texas wideout Devin Duvernay, who could be a terror streaking downfield opposite Marquise Brown.

In formats that don't heavily reward quarterbacks for running, Jackson's stock is rising.