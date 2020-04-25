NFL Draft 2020 Results: Complete Overview and Grades of Rounds 1-3

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

More than half of the 2020 NFL draft has yet to unfold. However, the first three rounds are complete, and most of the big-name prospects are off the board. While plenty of future NFL standouts have yet to be selected, the early round drama that highlights the draft is over.

It has been a wild ride thus far.

From the unsurprising (Joe Burrow to the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 1) to the shocking (the Green Bay Packers trading up for Jordan Love), the 2020 draft has highlighted each end of the spectrum. With the added bonus of a virtual draft and a glimpse into the homes of players, coaches and decision-makers, it's been a lot of fun.

Here, you'll find a look at some of the most intriguing trends and picks of Rounds 1-3, along with early draft grades for each team and an updated draft tracker.

Grades are based on factors like potential value, team needs, scheme fit and alternative options.

2020 NFL Draft Tracker

2020 NFL Draft Grades, Rounds 1-3

Arizona Cardinals: B

Atlanta Falcons: C

Baltimore Ravens: A+

Buffalo Bills: B

Carolina Panthers: B

Chicago Bears: D

Cincinnati Bengals: A+

Cleveland Browns: B+

Dallas Cowboys: A-

Denver Broncos: A

Detroit Lions: B+

Green Bay Packers: D-

Houston Texans: C-

Indianapolis Colts: C+

Jacksonville Jaguars: B

Kansas City Chiefs: B+

Las Vegas Raiders: C-

Los Angeles Chargers: B+

Los Angeles Rams: C+

Miami Dolphins: A-

Minnesota Vikings: B

New England Patriots: B-

New Orleans Saints: B

New York Giants: C

New York Jets: A-

Philadelphia Eagles: C

Pittsburgh Steelers: C

San Francisco 49ers: C+

Seattle Seahawks: C

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A

Tennessee Titans: C

Washington Redskins: B+

Runs on Receivers and Tackles Early, Safeties on Day 2

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

As many expected, offensive tackles and wide receivers were popular picks in the first round. Interestingly, cornerback was also a position of choice in Round 1. Six players at each position were selected on opening night.

Perhaps the best tackle selection was the Cleveland Browns' pick of Alabama's Jedrick Wills. The Browns needed a new left tackle after parting with Greg Robinson in the offseason. Though Wills played right tackle at Alabama, he did so for left-handed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He should have little trouble making the switch.

"Wills is one of the most impressive tackles in the draft; he has basketball-caliber foot quickness and the quick hands of a boxer, and all of it is wrapped in a stout, powerful package of bad intentions," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote of Wills.

All Cleveland had to do to get the top tackle on the board was stay put and snag him at 10th overall.

Similarly, the Denver Broncos nabbed Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy by allowing him to fall to pick No. 15. Jeudy wasn't the first receiver drafted, but he was the top wideout and No. 5 overall player on Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller's big board.

At first blush, the Broncos appear to have gotten one of the steals of Round 1.

While no pure safeties came off the board in Round 1—safety-linebacker hybrid Isaiah Simmons did go eighth overall—a bunch of them went in Round 2.

The New York Giants took Alabama's Xavier McKinney with the 36th overall pick, kicking off a run that saw four safeties go within 10 selections and five in Round 2 overall.

Of them, the New England Patriots' choice of small-school Lenoir-Rhyne product Kyle Dugger may have been the most intriguing.

Teams Jumped on Quarterbacks Early, Ignored Them Late

The Bengals grabbed Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick, kicking off a run on quarterbacks. Three of them went in the first six selections, with the Miami Dolphins taking Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and the Los Angeles Chargers drafting Oregon's Justin Herbert.

Then, in one of the most stunning decisions of draft weekend, the Packers traded up in Round 1 to secure Love. It was a move that, understandably, confused fans and media members alike.

While it was surprising to see Green Bay take Love with Aaron Rodgers on the roster, it wasn't shocking to see four signal-callers go in Round 1. Strangely, though, only one more quarterback went in the next two rounds. Stranger still is the fact that he went to the Philadelphia Eagles, who, like Green Bay, have a franchise quarterback.

The Eagles took Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts with the 21st pick in Round 2 (53rd overall). That's a high spot for a player who is largely expected to be a backup for the foreseeable future—Carson Wentz was just drafted in 2016.

According to general manager Howie Roseman, however, Hurts isn't a threat or even an eventual successor to Wentz.

"We have shown how we feel about Carson by our actions, by the amount of picks we put into him, and we showed it by the contract extension," Roseman said, per ESPN's Tim McManus. "We believe this is the guy to lead us to our next Super Bowl championship. But for better or worse, we are QB developers."

It seems that the Eagles will groom Hurts to be a quality backup while possibly also using him in a Taysom Hill-like support role. Down the line, he could be a valuable trade commodity.

Running Backs Popular on Day 2

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Only one running back was drafted in Round 1, LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The Kansas City Chiefs made him the final pick of opening night, but that would start a run at the position that would carry over into Day 2.

Another eight running backs were drafted between Rounds 2 and 3, with several of them going early after the start of the second day.

The Detroit Lions made Georgia's D'Andre Swift the second back off the board, just three picks into Round 2. The Indianapolis Colts grabbed Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor just six spots after that.

Perhaps the most interesting running-back selection on Day 2 was the Baltimore Ravens' choice of Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins. The Ravens already have a Pro Bowl runner in Mark Ingram, who is under contract for two more seasons. They also had a 1,000-yard rusher in Lamar Jackson and the league's top-ranked rushing attack in 2019.

However, Dobbins can be the future at the running back position for Baltimore and will immediately help the Ravens' rushing attack as a complementary back. Adding Dobbins could also help Jackson transition away from being the team's de facto No. 2 back.

"I doubt if I'm going to be carrying the ball a lot going on in the future," Jackson said, via the team's official website.

While running will undoubtedly always be a part of Jackson's game—keeping defenses off-balance is always valuable—we may see more of Jackson the gunslinger in 2020.