Kobe Bryant Jerseys, Title Ring, More Memorabilia to Be Auctioned Off

FILE - In this Dc. 18, 2017 file photo, former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant talks during a news conference in Los Angeles. Bryant and fellow NBA greats Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett headlined a nine-person group announced Saturday, April 4, 2020, as this year’s class of enshrinees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. They all got into the Hall in their first year of eligibility, as did WNBA great Tamika Catchings. Two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich, longtime Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, 1,000-game winner Barbara Stevens of Bentley and three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton were selected. So was former FIBA Secretary General Patrick Baumann. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Over 50 pieces of Kobe Bryant memorabilia will be auctioned off May 16, with 5 percent of the proceeds going to benefit the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

TMZ Sports reported the allotment of items placed on the auction block via Goldin Auctions includes Bryant's 2000 Los Angeles Lakers NBA championship ring, game-worn jerseys and signature shoe prototypes.

Goldin Auctions told TMZ all the items have been verified as authentic after a wave of forgeries hit the market in recent months.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash Jan. 26 in Calabasas, California.

The Mamba Sports Foundation added Mambacita to its name in February to honor Gianna.

"The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation is focused on creating a positive impact through sports," its official website reads. "The Foundation aims to develop learning skills, enhancing character traits and expanding personal values that ultimately empower and inspire self-confidence."

The foundation features more than 1,000 volunteers helping carry out the mission statement.

Bryant is one of the most decorated players in NBA history, with five championships, 18 All-Star Game appearances, 11 first-team All-NBA selections and the 2007-08 Most Valuable Player Award, along with numerous other individual and team accolades.

He retired from the Lakers in 2016 and was posthumously elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in early April.

