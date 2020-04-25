NHL Free Agents 2020: Latest Buzz on Torey Krug, Jacob Markstrom, Goalie Market

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Several top NHL defensemen are set to hit the free-agent market this offseason, including Torey Krug. And after spending his first nine seasons with the Boston Bruins, the 29-year-old could be poised to switch teams.

That's just one of multiple intriguing storylines likely to develop when the offseason arrives and teams begin to construct their rosters for the 2020-21 season. And with the NHL suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, now is a good time to look ahead at what could develop this offseason.

Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding this year's free-agency period, including where Krug could be heading next season.

Potential Destinations for Krug

If the 2019-20 season doesn't resume, Torey Krug's 523rd game with the Bruins may have been his last. He recently said he hopes that isn't the case, expressing how much he's enjoyed playing in Boston. But HE acknowledged that he doesn't know what his future holds.

"With the season paused, I've definitely wondered about what's going to happen, but in terms of clarity, there pretty much has been none," Krug said, according to Matt Larkin of The Hockey News. "From a business perspective, I can't put any assumptions on it, but I can only guess that things are going to look a little different from a salary-cap perspective next year."

It's unknown what the salary cap for next season will be because of the effect of the league's suspension and the uncertainty around when play will resume. However, there's still an idea of which teams could be interested in adding Krug if he doesn't return to Boston.

In addition to the Bruins, Larkin listed the Detroit Red Wings, Vegas Golden Knights, Montreal Canadiens and Florida Panthers as potential destinations for Krug. Larkin noted that Boston may struggle to find a way to afford Krug, with captain Zdeno Chara also set to be a free agent and restricted free agent Jake DeBrusk needing a new deal. So even if there's a willingness from both sides to extend their relationships, Krug could be suiting up elsewhere.

Krug has played more than 60 games and tallied at least 39 points in each of the past seven seasons and quarterbacks the team's first power-play unit, which has been top five the past three years, so there will be plenty of teams willing to pay him.

Will Markstrom Return to Vancouver Next Season?

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

One of the top goaltenders set to hit the free-agent market this offseason is Jacob Markstrom—unless the 30-year-old works out a deal with the Vancouver Canucks before his contract expires, that is.

However, one factor that could determine whether Markstrom returns to Vancouver is how long of a deal the organization is willing to offer him.

"He's probably going to feel like he's earned the right to get some term," a veteran agent told Harman Dayal of The Athletic in January. "If I was his agent, I would say that Markstrom's got to be five years. A goalie like him should be looking to get five years."

That could change considering the NHL's suspension could affect the salary cap for next season. Some players may opt to sign short-term deals and try to test the market again in a few years when they could get a bigger payday.

Markstrom is a 10-year veteran, playing the past seven seasons with the Canucks. This year, he has a .918 save percentage and 2.75 goals-against average in 43 games. So if Vancouver decides to part ways with the Swede, there should be teams interested in giving him the term he is after.

How Is the Goalie Market Shaping Up?

Markstrom isn't the only top goalie set to become a free agent this offseason. Braden Holtby and Robin Lehner are also among the netminders who could be strongly pursued should they not return to their teams.

But the salary-cap situation could have a big impact on the deals that these top goalies sign.

"It's shaping up to be a buyer's market for goalies," a league source told Dayal.

According to Dayal, the Canucks could have leverage in their negotiations with Markstrom because of the "favorable supply and demand outlook for starting goalies." Teams talking with Holtby and Lehner would have similar leverage in their discussions.

It will be interesting to see how things develop as the offseason approaches, as well as the deals that goalies will end up signing with teams, which could depend on how the first domino falls. But Markstrom, Holtby and Lehner should have no trouble finding suitors and working out solid contracts that give them prime playing time.