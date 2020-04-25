Bill Belichick, Patriots Don't Draft a QB to Replace Tom Brady in Rounds 1-3

Getty Images/Getty Images

Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer remain the only quarterbacks competing for the starting job in New England for at least another day.

Despite making five picks on the second day of the NFL draft, the Patriots did not use any of them to select a new QB—including passing on Oklahoma product Jalen Hurts early in the second round.

In order, New England picked safety Kyle Dugger (37), linebacker Josh Uche (60), edge Anfernee Jennings (87), tight end Devin Asiasi (91) and tight end Dalton Keene (101).

It's the first time the Patriots have selected two tight ends in the same draft since they picked Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez in 2010.

This is more or less par for the course with Belichick. Only once in the last decade has he selected a quarterback before the third round. In 2014, he used his second-round pick (No. 62) to grab Jimmy Garoppolo, who was then seen as the heir-apparent to Brady before a trade to the San Francisco 49ers.

Stidham was a fourth-round pick in 2019 and Danny Etling was a seventh-round selection the year before that. Jacoby Brissett and Ryan Mallett were each third-rounders while New England grabbed Zac Robinson 250th overall in 2010.

Neither Brissett or Mallett figured to become anything more than a traditional backup in New England, which makes this year's draft a different predicament for the Patriots, but not one that will force Belichick to deviate from his ways.

There are still multiple avenues the Pats could take here to add to their quarterback depth. New England has six draft picks remaining for the final rounds on Saturday and have repeatedly shown they aren't afraid to move up if there's a player who's worth it.

That could be good news for Jake Fromm and Eason, who are still on the board after Friday's action, though this year's draft class is ripe with quarterback talent as Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has shown.

Should none of this year's prospects find New England at the right time, there are still two more notable options. Cam Newton and Jameis Winston both remain free agents. While the baggage with both of them is clear, so too are their abilities.

In any case, the Patriots aren't rushing their search for a new franchise quarterback. That shouldn't surprise anyone.